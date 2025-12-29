Celiveo 365 AI-DLP: The Leading Solution for HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA Compliance for Secure Cloud Print on Microsoft Azure

Utilisateur sur PC protégeant des documents à l'aide de la protection contre la perte de données DLP et de l'IA Printers relying on Cloud-based AI-DLP to protect documents content against PII and PHI data leak High security Cloud printer The top 10 benefits of high security Cloud print for corporations Connecting all PC to Microsoft Universal Print through Intune

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celiveo, a trusted leader in secure cloud print management, today launches enhanced AI-powered Data Loss Prevention ( AI-DLP ) in Celiveo 365 cloud Print, its fully cloud-native print solution for Microsoft Azure, Microsoft WPP and Microsoft Universal Print. This innovation delivers proactive compliance inside print management, preventing sensitive data leaks while supporting global regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, PDPA, and more.What is AI-DLP for Print Compliance?Celiveo 365 Cloud Print uses Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to scan documents in the print queue in real-time across 79 languages. It detects PII/PHI (names, addresses, SSNs, passports, financial data) with high accuracy, blocking non-compliant prints before storage or release.Why Choose Celiveo 365 for Compliance Management in Print?Real-Time Detection & Blocking — AI analyzes documents instantly, reducing false positives and data breach risks, messages on MFP screen.Zero On-Premises Servers or Software— Fully Azure-hosted, with data sovereignty (US, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Mexico).Free Credits + Flexible Pricing — 10 free AI-scanned pages per user/month (aggregated); pay-as-you-go beyond that.Seamless Microsoft Integration — Integrated with Universal Print and Microsoft 365.Audit-Ready Logs — Detailed tracking without storing sensitive data."Celiveo 365 AI-DLP empowers organizations to achieve proactive compliance management for print in an AI-driven world," said Jean-François d’Estalenx, CEO of Celiveo. "Our solution combines accuracy, privacy, and cost-efficiency for industries with strict regulatory needs."Frequently Asked QuestionsHow does Celiveo 365 handle data privacy? Directly in print jobs processed by Microsoft Universal Print for Celiveo 365.What regulations does it support? GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, PDPA, PIPEDA, LGPD, and more.Is it suitable for healthcare/finance? Yes—detects PHI/PII with high precision.Does it interact with end-users? Yes—with customized messages on printer screen and mobile, indicating what kind leak is detected and on what pageIs Celiveo AI-DLP fast? Yes—Celiveo 365 is an elastic SaaS built on Azure PaaS, it is not a VM in the cloud, it does not slow down when a peak of documents need to be verified for compliance.Does it work with any printer and MFP? Yes—Celiveo 365 supports virtually any printer and MFP. All IPP 2.0-compliant work seamlessly and on Smart MFPs/printers (Lexmark, Xerox, Ricoh, HP) offer full on-device screen interaction for release, preview, and authentication when other printers use mobile app interaction (iOS/Android) for print job AI-DLP validation, release and management. This ensures broad compatibility and secure printing across your fleet without hardware restrictions.For more information on PII, PHI and GPR compliance for print management with Celiveo 365 AI-DLP, visit www.celiveo.com About CeliveoCeliveo delivers innovative serverless print management and driverless printing solutions trusted by Microsoft CSP and global enterprises for secure, cost-effective integration with Microsoft ecosystems. As a top cloud printing software provider, Celiveo empowers organizations to achieve true serverless operations. Learn more at www.celiveo.com

