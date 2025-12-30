Brigitte Gabriel Awarded the Prestigious Menachem Begin Prize for Unwavering Advocacy for Israel

Menachem Begin Prize

Dame Brigitte Gabriel received the Menachem Begin Prize in Jerusalem on Dec. 16, honoring her extraordinary contributions to Israel and the Jewish people.

With unwavering dedication, I work to bridge divides between Israel and Lebanon, envisioning a peaceful future where both nations stand side by side, free from conflict.” — Brigitte Gabriel

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dame Brigitte Gabriel , the renowned Lebanese American activist, NYT best-selling author, and founder of ACT for America , has been awarded the Menachem Begin Prize at an award Gala Ceremony held in Jerusalem December 16, at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center and attended by dignitaries, scholars, and civic leaders. This distinguished honor recognizes individuals or organizations for extraordinary contributions to the State of Israel and the Jewish people, embodying the bold leadership and commitment to peace exemplified by Israel's sixth Prime Minister, Menachem Begin.In her acceptance remarks, Ms. Gabriel evoked the spirit of Menachem Begin's historic peace treaty with Egypt:"In the spirit of Begin's visionary peace with Egypt—a bold leap that shattered walls of enmity and forged bonds of hope—I live and labor each day to nurture true peace between Israel and its neighbors. With unwavering dedication, I work to bridge the chasms that divide Israel and Lebanon, envisioning a horizon where ancient cedars and olive groves stand side by side in serenity, free from the shadows of conflict.This pursuit extends to all borders, for I dream of a Middle East where swords are beaten into plowshares, where shared prosperity replaces shared suffering, and where the children of Abraham of all faiths walk together in the light of mutual respect."Gabriel is the founder and chairman of ACT for America and has dedicated her career to promoting national security, human rights, and democratic principles. Her personal journey—from surviving the Lebanese Civil War to becoming a leading international voice for freedom—has inspired millions around the world.Since the October 7th massacre, Brigitte Gabriel became one of the leading voices in defense of Israel's right to self-defense against the Terrorist Organization Hamas mobilizing over 7 million emails and phone calls to Congress to stand with Israel.A 136-page report was done in Israel analyzing how Israel and those speaking up for Israel broke through to audiences worldwide outside of the pro-Israeli circle. IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari came as #1, Israeli Actress Noa Tishbi was #2 and Brigitte Gabriel #3.The Menachem Begin Prize further underscores Brigitte Gabriel’s global impact as the #1 non-Jewish person with the most reach, standing with Israel, and her enduring leadership in defense of Jewish people, truth, and Western values.CONTACT: Sandy Frazier - 516-735-5468 - www.SandyPR.com

