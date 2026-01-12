RegulatingAI RegulatingAI Appoints Former Tunisian Prime Minister Mehdi Jomaa to Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RegulatingAI announced today that Mehdi Jomaa, former Prime Minister of Tunisia, has joined the Regulating AI Advisory Board, bringing deep government leadership and a strong global perspective to the organization’s work advancing responsible AI policy.Mr. Jomaa served as Prime Minister of Tunisia from 2014 to 2015 and has been actively engaged in global dialogues on governance, technological and geopolitical shifts, inclusive growth, and fostering international collaboration.“I am honored to join the Regulating AI Foundation as a Board Member. I am committed to being a strong voice for Africa and the Global South, ensuring that their perspectives, lived realities, and innovations are fully reflected in global AI policy and regulatory discussions. In this role, I look forward to advancing responsible, ethical, and inclusive AI governance, and to contributing to the development of forward-looking regulatory frameworks that promote equity, trust, and shared global progress.” Sanjay Puri , President of RegulatingAI, welcomed the appointment: “We are honored to welcome former Prime Minister Mehdi Jomaa to the RegulatingAI Advisory Board. His leadership and commitment to ensuring Africa and the Global South have a meaningful seat at the table will strengthen our mission to promote responsible, ethical, and inclusive AI governance. We look forward to working together to advance practical, forward-looking frameworks that build trust, protect people, and enable innovation that benefits society.”RegulatingAI’s Advisory Board brings together senior leaders from government, policy, and industry to provide strategic guidance on advancing AI governance that is practical, balanced, and grounded in democratic values and human impact.

