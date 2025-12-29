ETI / STARWIN FINISHES Q4 WITH EXPANDED F-35 DELTA CONTRACT SUPPORTING ALL 3 VARIANTS

During the fourth quarter alone, ETI Starwin secured over $15 million in new contract awards spanning multiple warfighter platforms.

DAYTON , OH, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ETI / Starwin, a U.S.-based aerospace and defense manufacturer supporting mission-critical Department of Defense programs, announced today that it has been awarded an expanded contract to manufacture and deliver a comprehensive suite of specialized precision components, assemblies, fixtures, adapters, inspection tools, and munition handling systems in support of the F-35 Lightning II program.The award covers multiple equipment families and functional assemblies required to support F-35A, F-35B, and F-35C maintenance, inspection, servicing, and sustainment operations—directly enabling aircraft availability, safety, and readiness across depot and operational environments.________________________________________PROGRAM SNAPSHOT: F-35 SUSTAINMENT AT SCALEThe F-35 Lightning II remains the backbone of U.S. and allied tactical airpower, integrating stealth, sensor fusion, and advanced propulsion across a rapidly expanding global fleet. As operational tempo increases and aircraft transition deeper into sustainment-heavy phases, precision-built, flight-adjacent ground support equipment becomes a decisive readiness enabler.Under this award, ETI Starwin supports:• Carrier operations and wing-fold handling• STOVL lift-fan servicing and vertical-lift support• Engine, inlet, and thermal management maintenance• Canopy, ammunition, and countermeasure servicing• Internal inspection, gauging, and alignment• Structural protection and aircraft interface tooling________________________________________EXPANDED SCOPE: WHAT THIS AWARD INCLUDESBeyond previously announced wins, this contract expands ETI / Starwin’s role to include a broad portfolio of F-35-specific equipment, including:• Lift, handling, and support adapters• Propulsion, hydraulic, and cooling system tooling• Precision gage sets and inspection systems• Canopy, inlet, and structural protection fixtures• Ammunition handling and weapons-interface tooling• Installation, servicing, and alignment tool sets• Custom and modified off-the-shelf GSE assembliesThis scope reflects prime- and government-level confidence in ETI / Starwin’s ability to deliver repeatable, compliant, safety-critical hardware across multiple variants and maintenance disciplines.________________________________________Q4 MOMENTUM: $15M+ IN NEW WARFIGHTER AWARDSDuring the fourth quarter alone, ETI Starwin secured over $15 million in new contract awards spanning multiple warfighter platforms across the U.S. aerospace and defense enterprise. These awards reflect a clear industry shift as operational intensity escalates and long-standing global supply chain constraints continue to challenge legacy suppliers.As a result, ETI Starwin is increasingly relied upon as a high-trust manufacturing partner for:• Tight-tolerance metallic components• Complex machined and welded assemblies• Mission-critical hardwareThis momentum positions ETI Starwin as a more valuable and trusted supplier within the Air Dominance and Advanced Aviation Divisions of the U.S. Government and Department of Defense, where precision planning and execution are non-negotiable.________________________________________WHAT SETS ETI STARWIN APARTETI / Starwin operates in a segment of the defense industrial base where few companies can execute at scale.Key differentiators include:• Extremely tight tolerance metallic components and assemblies• Proven execution on fifth-generation platforms• AS9100, IUID, source inspection, and DD250 compliance• DPAS-rated, warfighter-priority production• End-to-end lifecycle support from first article through sustainment• Rapid delivery of low-volume precision components and assemblies“The volume and diversity of awards we’ve secured in Q4 reflect a broader shift occurring across the defense industrial base. As programs intensify and supply chains are stress-tested, ETI / Starwin is emerging as a trusted, execution-focused partner capable of supporting the most demanding air combat platforms in the world.” - Andrew Chavez, President of ETI / Starwin________________________________________STRATEGIC IMPACTTogether, these awards:• Deepen ETI / Starwin’s embedded role in F-35 sustainment• Demonstrate cross-platform relevance beyond a single program• Validate the company’s position in high-barrier, air-dominance manufacturing• Create a durable pipeline for follow-on production and lifecycle supportAs global security demands increase, ETI / Starwin remains committed to delivering mission-ready solutions that keep aircraft flying, maintainers equipped, and the warfighter prepared.________________________________________About ETI / StarwinETI / Starwin is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense manufacturer providing precision metallic components, assemblies, tooling, and sustainment solutions for the Department of Defense and leading prime and tier 1 contractors.Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, ETI / Starwin operates with an uncompromising focus on quality, compliance, and execution—serving as an extension of the warfighter across every program it supports.

