Smile Hair Clinic Hosts Hackathon to Support Young Talent in Digital Health Innovation

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smile Hair Clinic , one of the well-known best hair transplant clinic in the world, recognized for its patient-centered approach and medical innovation, has successfully concluded the Smile Hair Clinic x Coderspace Hackathon, an initiative designed to support young talent and contribute to the future of digital health technologies.Positioned at the intersection of healthcare and technology, the hackathon focused on Mobile Application Development and AI-Powered Video Production, encouraging participants to create digital solutions that enhance the patient journey and redefine healthcare communication through artificial intelligence. The projects reflected Smile Hair Clinic’s long-term vision of combining clinical excellence with innovation-driven healthcare solutions.405 Applications for the Digital Health HackathonThe hackathon attracted a total of 405 applications, including 265 teams in the Mobile Application Development category and 140 teams in the AI-Powered Video Production category—highlighting strong interest in healthcare-focused technology and AI innovation.Following an initial evaluation, 103 teams (70 mobile, 33 video) advanced to an intensive online development phase held between November 7–18. At the end of this process, 7 mobile and 5 video teams qualified for the final stage to present their projects to the jury.Grand Final Held at Boğaziçi UniversityThe grand final presentations and award ceremony took place on November 14 at Boğaziçi University, bringing together young innovators, healthcare professionals, and industry leaders. The Smile Hair Clinic jury panel evaluated each project based on predefined criteria, selecting the top three teams in both categories.Winning teams were awarded PlayStation, MacBook, and AirPods prizes, presented by members of the Smile Hair Clinic Board of Directors.Winning TeamsMobile Application DevelopmentBoolean Hooligans – Mehmetcan Bozkuş, Arda ToprakAppForge – Yasin Furkan Abasız, Harun KorkmazHackstreetboys – Ömer Kıraç, Abdullah Özbay, Mustafa Tolgahan UstaAI-Powered Video ProductionMedici – Yavuz Kaklıkkaya, Elif İşlerHairGenius – İrem Dilşat Köse, Burak Talha MemişDesign In Box – Emre Akdoğan, Muhammed KurtarAll finalist teams delivered inspiring projects, ranging from user-focused mobile health applications to AI-driven video concepts offering new perspectives on patient education and healthcare communication.Statements from the FoundersDr. Mehmet Erdoğan, Co-Founder of Smile Hair Clinic, commented:“At Smile Hair Clinic, we believe the future of healthcare will be shaped by the integration of medical excellence and digital innovation. As we continue moving forward with our vision to be best hair transplant clinic in the world, this hackathon created a meaningful platform for young talent to rethink the patient experience through technology.”Dr. Gökay Bilgin, Co-Founder, added:“Supporting young talent and innovative thinking is central to our long-term vision. The projects developed during this hackathon showed how technology, when guided by empathy and purpose, can drive real transformation in healthcare and medical tourism.”Why Vision and Innovation Define Leading Healthcare ClinicsBeing recognized as one of the top hair transplant clinics in the world today goes beyond clinical outcomes alone. It reflects a commitment to vision, responsibility, and continuous improvement. The most trusted healthcare brands invest in innovation, prioritize patient safety and experience, and actively support education and emerging talent.Smile Hair Clinic’s hackathon exemplifies this forward-looking approach,strengthening digital health solutions, empowering future innovators, and contributing to the evolution of patient-centered care.Investing in the Future of Health TechnologiesThrough the Smile Hair Clinic x Coderspace Hackathon, Smile Hair Clinic once again demonstrated its dedication not only to hair transplant excellence but also to advancing healthcare innovation, supporting young talent, and shaping the future of health technologies.

