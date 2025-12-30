AI Model Risk Management Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

AI Model Risk Management Market Growth

The Business Research Company’s AI Model Risk Management Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI Model Risk Management market is dominated by a mix of global technology leaders and regional innovators, creating a diverse and competitive environment. Key players are prioritizing the development of advanced solutions, including digital identity management for artificial intelligence (AI) agents and comprehensive governance frameworks. These efforts aim to enhance market positioning and ensure adherence to regulatory standards. For stakeholders, a deep understanding of this competitive landscape is essential to identify growth opportunities and form strategic alliances that can drive future success.

Which Market Player Is Leading the AI Model Risk Management Market?

According to our research, IBM Corporation led global sales in 2023 with a 7% market share. The Software division of the company partially involved in the AI model risk management market, provides software solutions that address client needs for a hybrid cloud platform, data, and artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and security on their journey to hybrid cloud. It includes all software, except operating system software reported in the infrastructure segment. Software comprises two business areas including hybrid platform & solutions and transaction processing.

How Concentrated Is the AI Model Risk Management Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 42% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration highlights the dominance of established technology leaders who leverage their extensive resources and advanced capabilities to maintain a strong market presence. Key players such as International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corp, Google LLC, SAS Institute, and FICO Corp. lead the market, collectively holding a significant share through comprehensive, integrated artificial intelligence (AI) risk management solutions. As the market evolves, collaboration and strategic partnerships are expected to further consolidate the position of these major players, driving innovation and adoption in artificial intelligence (AI) model risk governance.

•Leading companies include:

oInternational Business Machines Corporation (7%)

oMicrosoft Corp (6%)

oGoogle LLC (5%)

oSAS Institute (5%)

oFICO Corp (4%)

oDatabricks Inc (3%)

oMathWorks Inc (3%)

oDataRobot Inc (3%)

oAccenture plc (3%)

oAmazon.com Inc (3%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Databricks Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Microsoft Corporation, Fiddler AI Inc, DataRobot, Inc, Arthur AI, TruEra Inc, SAS Institute Inc, and ModelOp Group Inc are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Accenture plc, Amazon.com, Inc, Baidu AI Cloud, Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd, Tencent AI Lab, Sony AI Corporation, NEC Corporation, Naver Corporation AI division, Kakao Brain Corp, LG AI Research, Samsung AI, Upstage Inc, DT42 Inc, Appier Group, AIDA Technologies Pte. Ltd, Quantium Pty Ltd, Tiger Analytics Pvt Ltd, Fractal Analytics Pvt Ltd, and Ensign InfoSecurity Pvt. Ltd are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon.com, Inc, Quantmetry SAS, Sia Partners SAS, Ekimetrics SAS, PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (PwC Germany), BBVA AI Factory S.A, Indra Sistemas, S.A, Faculty AI Limited, Darktrace Limited, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Holistic AI, Quantexa Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY), and Accenture plc are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: SAS Institute Inc, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Databricks Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Accenture plc, Amazon.com, Inc, and UiPath Inc are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Databricks Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Google LLC (a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.), Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A, Banco Bradesco S.A, and Grupo Intercorp (via Interbank S.A.) are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Digital Identity for AI Agents is transforming access and accountability.

•Example: Microsoft Corporation Entra Agent ID (May 2025) assigns unique identities to artificial intelligence (AI) agents for role-based access, credential revocation, and action logging.

•These innovations’ revoke or update an agent’s credentials helps rapidly respond to emerging risks, such as security breach or discovery of unethical agent behaviour.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Launching new products and solutions to strengthen market position

•Implementing robust model validation and monitoring frameworks to ensure ongoing model accuracy and compliance

•Investing in explainable artificial intelligence (AI) and transparency tools to build trust with regulators and stakeholders

•Expanding partnerships with cloud service providers to enhance data security and scalability of risk management solutions

