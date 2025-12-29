Cultural Affairs Bureau organises countdown events in Macao and Taipa to celebrate the New Year with residents and tourists

MACAU, December 29 - In order to celebrate the New Year with residents and tourists, the “2025 Macau Countdown Concert” and the “2025 Taipa Countdown Show” will be held on the evening of 31 December, at Sai Van Lake Plaza and Taipa Houses, respectively. Famous Hong Kong singer Panther Chan, music band Dear Jane, singer Karen Tong and various local singers and bands will present spectacular performances, creating a festive atmosphere. The “2025 Macau Countdown Concert” will not include fireworks display during the countdown events. The Cultural Affairs Bureau thanks for the public’s attention and understanding.

The “2025 Macau Countdown Concert” will be held from 10pm on 31 December to 12:10am of the following day, at the Sai Van Lake Plaza, featuring closing performances by renowned Hong Kong singer Panther Chan and the popular rock band Dear Jane, who will present their signature songs and jointly perform on stage to liven up the atmosphere with their captivating performances. The local line-up is equally impressive, featuring performances by Soler, Filipe Tou, KC Ao Ieong, winifai, Jenny, thetiredeyes and Initial B, who will take turns showcasing a diverse range of music to celebrate a dazzling New Year’s Eve.

The stage floor will feature an electronic screen combined with lighting and visual effects in order to provide a brand-new visual experience. The concert will be customized in a drama form for each performance session, which will convey wishes for the coming year through narratives, reflecting the charm of the city. The “2025 Macau Countdown Concert” is jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, MGM, Wynn Resorts Macau, Sands China Ltd., Melco Resorts & Entertainment, SJM Resorts, S.A. and Galaxy Entertainment Group, and co-organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Municipal Affairs Bureau and TDM – Teledifusão de Macau, S.A.

On the same evening, the “2025 Taipa Countdown Show” will be held at the Taipa Houses. Dedicated to the theme of multicultural integration, the show features Hong Kong singer Karen Tong served as the closing performance guest to perform an array of classic songs. Local music groups, including FIDA, Tuna Macaense, Bossa Eva, and João Gomes & Band, will light up the event with their performances. A series of cultural performances will be presented to showcase the diverse appeal of the city, including modern and traditional music and dance performance by Victor Kumar and Bollywood Dreams Group, Art Group of Bisdak Association of Macao, Myanmar Art Dance Team and Vietnamese Traditional Dance Group of Macao, as well as a magic show by magician Jason Fong.

From 8:30pm to 11:30pm, cultural booths will be set up onsite, showcasing traditional costumes, tourist information, authentic snacks and drinks from the Philippine, Indian, Myanmar and Vietnamese communities residing in Macao, highlighting the lifestyle in Macao characterised by the harmonious co-existence and integration of different cultures and peoples.

Large items, glass bottles, plastic bottles, thermoses or canned items, compressed gases or flammable materials, any dangerous items, long umbrellas, selfie sticks, light boards and signs that exceed the designated size are prohibited in the “2025 Macau Countdown Concert”. There will be no storage facilities on-site, and security checks will be conducted before entering the concert venues. Road closures and traffic control measures will be implemented, and relevant arrangements will be announced in due course.

Admission to the above events is free. For more information about the events, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo, WeChat official account “IC_Art_Macao”, “IC Art” page on Facebook, and the Macao activities website “Enjoy Macao”.