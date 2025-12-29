Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau launches the 41st issue of Books and the City Leading readers on an art’s healing journey for the soul

MACAU, December 29 - The 41st issue of Books and the City, published by the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), is now available to the public. Themed “Art Heals Life”, this issue focuses on topics such as art therapy, spiritual healing and positive energy. A number of art therapists are invited to share how art can heal emotions and foster self-exploration, guiding readers to experience the power of art’s healing and ultimately achieve inner peace.

This issue is rich in content. The “Library Handbook” introduces community activities organised by the Public Library of IC. These include “Library e-Learning”, which helps seniors integrate into the digital world, and the “Healthy Living Workshops”, which teaches methods for physical and mental well-being. Furthermore, readers are given an introduction to the entire process from book acquisition to shelving and are guided on how to enjoy greater convenience by borrowing books through reservation, strengthening their understanding of book circulation.

In the section “Author’s Say”, Zhang Weimin discusses in the interview his translation work, The Book of Disquiet (O Livro do Desassossego). He provided an in-depth interpretation of the literary world created by the poet Fernando Pessoa using his alternate selves, with the intention of helping readers express their feelings and find resonance. This issue also features the Public Library’s “Healing Reading List” and “Healing Reading Corner”, with the latter offering readers a comfortable reading environment. The section “New Launch” not only presents a rich variety of therapeutic books, but also features 10 book reviews in Chinese, Portuguese and English, further injecting the healing power of reading into the hearts of readers.

A total of 3,000 copies of this issue Books and the City are available free of charge at all branch libraries under IC, higher education institutions, the Tap Seac Gallery and several bookstores, as well as cultural and art facilities across Macao. The online version is available on the website of the Public Library of IC at www.library.gov.mo.