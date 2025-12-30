Dairy Ingredients Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Dairy Ingredients market

The Business Research Company's Dairy Ingredients Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $75.58 billion in 2024 to $81.78 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dairy Ingredients market is dominated by a mix of global food conglomerates and regional producers. Companies are focusing on product innovation, enhanced nutritional formulations, and sustainable sourcing practices to strengthen market presence and meet evolving consumer demands. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities and strategic partnerships.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Dairy Ingredients Market?

According to our research, Fonterra Co-operative Group led global sales in 2023 with a 13% market share. The Ingredients division of the company completely involved in the dairy ingredients market growth, provides manufacturing of an extensive array of dairy ingredients, encompassing milk powders, whey proteins, casein and lactose. These high-quality ingredients serve as essential components in a diverse range of food and beverage applications, including infant formula, nutritional supplements, bakery items and dairy-based beverages.

How Concentrated Is the Dairy Ingredients Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 33% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects the dominance of large, well-established firms. Fonterra Co-operative Group remains the leading player, followed by Dairy Farmers of America, Groupe Lactalis, Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Royal Friesland Campina, Saputo, Arla Foods, Sodiaal Group, Kerry Group, and Glanbia, while smaller companies such as Bayer AG and others continue to serve niche segments. Market leadership is supported by extensive production capacities, strong distribution networks, and high brand credibility. As demand for dairy-based functional ingredients and global dairy consumption continues to rise, strategic partnerships, consolidation activities, and ongoing product innovation are expected to further strengthen the position of major players.

•Leading companies include:

oFonterra Co-operative Group (13%)

oDairy Farmers of America Inc (5%)

oGroupe Lactalis SA (4%)

oAgropur Dairy Cooperative (3%)

oRoyal FrieslandCampina N.V. (2%)

oSaputo Inc. (2%)

oArla Foods Inc. (1%)

oSodiaal Group (1%)

oKerry Group (1%)

oGlanbia plc (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Amul (Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.), Yili Group, Grupo Lala S.A.B. de C.V., Maison Riviera, Dairy Farmers of America, Leprino Foods Company, Land O'Lakes, Inc., Chobani LLC, Danone North America, Glanbia PLC, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Saputo Inc., Lactalis Canada, Danone Canada, Nestlé S.A., FrieslandCampina N.V.and Arla Foods amba are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Namyang Dairy Products Co., Ltd., Hahn & Co. Ltd., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Nestlé S.A., Amul (Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.), Olam Group Ltd., Yili Group, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Nourish Ingredients Pty Ltd., Westland Milk Products Co-operative Ltd., Nutrinnovate Australia Pty Ltd., Lacto Japan Co., Ltd., Tatura Milk Industries Pty Ltd, Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd., Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Seoul Dairy Cooperative (Seoul Dairy Cooperative Association), Maeil Dairies Industry Co., Ltd., Aavin (Tamilnadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited), Burra Foods Pty Ltd, All G Foods (All G Free Foods Pty Ltd), Pure Dairy Pty Ltd, Arla Foods amba (Arla Foods Group), Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., The a2 Milk Company Limited, Olam Food Ingredients (OFI), ProviCo Pty Ltd, Pacific Dairy Ltd., Kwality Limited, MILMA (Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.), Dudhsagar Dairy Co-operative Union Ltd., Pacific Dairy Ingredients Pty Ltd, CJ CheilJedang Corporation, Sungpoong Co., Ltd. and Seokang Dairy & Food Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Groupe Lactalis S.A., Epi Ingredients, Royal Friesland Campina N.V., Arla Food Ingredients, Glanbia PLC, Sodiaal Group, Kerry Group, Ornua Co-operative Ltd., Prolactal GmbH, Valio Ltd., Hoogwegt Group, Ingredia S.A., Euroserum, Laïta Nutrition, Lactalis Group, Nestlé S.A., Volac International Ltd., Danone S.A., Savencia Fromage & Dairy, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Froneri International Ltd., Bates Dairy Ltd., Müller UK & Ireland, Dale Farm Ltd., Yeo Valley Ltd., Glanbia Cheese Ltd.and Lactalis International S.A. are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Danone Russia, Gabrovo Milk Ltd., JOSSI Ltd., Kondov Ecoproduction Ltd., Molvest Company, MyProtein Ltd., OstroVit Sp. z o.o., Friesland Campina Professional, Pavlov Company LLC, Olam Group Ltd., Lactalis Group and Nestlé Rossiya are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Gloria Group S.A., Lactalis Group, Danone S.A., Nestlé S.A., Arla Foods amba, Royal Friesland Campina N.V. and Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited are leading companies in this region

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Innovative product launch to reduce food waste to fit for consumption but is discarded.

•Example: Maison Riviera B.V., Canada’s first certified upcycled drinkable yogurt (February 2025) made with up to 30% upcycled ingredients to help reduce food waste.

•These innovations offer a variety of gourmet French-inspired flavours while maintaining Maison Riviera’s commitment to premium taste and artisanal quality

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Launching strategic partnerships to strengthen market position

•Enhancing supply chain efficiency and quality assurance

•Focusing on sustainable sourcing and farm-to-factory traceability

•Leveraging advanced processing technologies for product consistency and scalability

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

