Edufront Inaugurates Smart Village Schools Project in Satnavari, Nagpur, Maharashtra, India

Satish Jha - Chairman and Edufront Founder Edufront team at Satnavari Edufront team's demo to Maharashtra Chief Secretary at Satnavari

Satnavari, the first Smart village in India is provided smart schools by Edufront for age appropriate education with contemporary technologies.

A village becomes smart when its people become Smart and Edufront helps every villager become smart, by helping students learn at the frontiers of their aspirations.” — Satish Jha

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edufront Technologies, a leading provider of innovative digital learning solutions, proudly announces the inauguration of its Smart Village Schools project in Satnavari village, Nagpur District.This initiative marks a significant step towards transforming rural education by integrating advanced interactive technology into village schools and Anganwadi preschools.As part of the program, Edufront has equipped classrooms with state-of-the-art interactive panels pre-loaded with comprehensive curricula in English, Hindi, and Marathi. These panels are designed to be web-accessible, allowing seamless online content delivery whenever internet connectivity is available.To ensure effective implementation, Edufront has provided extensive training to all associated teachers and deployed full-time staff to offer ongoing support to both educators and students.The project extends to Anganwadi preschools, where interactive panels feature age-appropriate curricula tailored for young children, including rich Marathi content. This preschool curriculum is available in all major regional languages, promoting inclusive early childhood education. Satish Jha , renowned educationist and Chairman of Edufront Technologies – who previously co-founded the One Laptop Per Child initiative in India nearly two decades ago – expressed his enthusiasm for the project: “I am delighted to witness the remarkable interest from everyone in the village, including students, teachers, village officials, and local administration. This engagement has sparked curiosity and motivation among students, encouraging them to embrace learning with renewed vigor.”The Smart Village Schools initiative in Satnavari is poised for expansion, with plans to extend the program to additional villages ready to adopt these transformative educational tools.Edufront Technologies has been empowering schools across Delhi, Punjab, Jammu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra for several years. Through its comprehensive curriculum, customized interactive panels, One Tablet Per Child (OTPC) programs, and STEM offerings – supported by dedicated on-site staff – Edufront currently benefits over 27,000 students nationwide.For more information, please contact:Ritu Jha+91 73036 67727info@edufront.co.inAbout Edufront TechnologiesEdufront Technologies is committed to revolutionizing school education through AI-driven platforms, interactive content, and holistic digital ecosystems. By addressing administrative and pedagogical challenges, Edufront enables personalized learning and equips students to compete globally. Edufront is supported by The Jha Group, Beaconsfield Capital, Roby Limited and Jha Capital Management. Visit www.edufront.co.in for more details.

