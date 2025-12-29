Tousains Aligns Its Home Fitness Equipment Into Three Specialized Sub-Brands

TX, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tousains , a home fitness equipment company, has aligned its products into three specialized sub-brands—Zenactive, Hivegym, and StrideEase—each designed to address distinct training needs for home use. The updated brand structure reflects a broader shift toward more clearly defined categories within the home fitness equipment market, where users increasingly seek equipment aligned with specific fitness goals, physical conditions, and usage scenarios.BackgroundThe home fitness industry has continued to evolve as awareness of overall health and fitness has increased. Two of the major categories of home workout machines are cardio machines and strength training machines. In addition, Tousains identified growing demand for recovery and rehabilitation-focused equipment for home use, particularly among older adults.As a result, the company aligned its home fitness products into three sub-brands, each representing a distinct category of home workout machines. This structure is intended to simplify product discovery and help users more easily identify equipment suited to their training goals.Zenactive blends “zen” and “active,” indicating a balance between calm, steady motion and regular physical activity. It is positioned as a cardio-focused sub-brand of Tousains. Every cardio workout machine under Zenactive centers on equipment designed to support cardiovascular exercise, endurance building, and calorie-focused workouts, with an emphasis on compact design and ease of use.The sub-brand primarily addresses users seeking consistent aerobic activity as part of their regular routines. By focusing on cardiovascular training, Zenactive aligns its products with users who prioritize heart health and accessible home workouts over more specialized or intensive training programs.Cardio workout machines under Zenactive include 3 in 1 rowing machine, the magnetic rowing machine ENT-R120, 2 in 1 foldable treadmill with incline ENT-T250, the small treadmill for home Walker ENT-W150, and the spin bike AR BIKE1.Hivegym is pronounced similarly to the phrase “have gym,” reflecting the idea of having access to strength training wherever space allows. It represents Tousains’ strength-focused sub-brand, concentrating on resistance and functional training for home environments. The Hivegym sub-brand is designed to support strength development through equipment that emphasizes flexibility, space efficiency, and adaptability to different training routines.The sub-brand targets users who prioritize muscle strength and functional movement but may lack access to traditional gym facilities. By focusing on compact and even portable strength solutions, Hivegym addresses the growing demand for home-based resistance training options that can accommodate varied fitness levels and limited living spaces.Home weight machines under Hivegym include the cable machine CR63, the portable gym Hivegym Power Pump, and the adjustable dumbbell MX55.StrideEase: Rehabilitation and Low-Impact TrainingStrideEase combines the sound of “stride” with “ease,” suggesting a relaxed and low-effort approach to movement and rehabilitation. It focuses on rehabilitation and low-impact training, with primary attention given to older adults and individuals requiring gentler forms of physical activity. By emphasizing stability, controlled movement, and accessibility, it aims to support safe exercise in home environments.The sub-brand addresses the needs of users who prioritize mobility, balance, and recovery over high-intensity workouts. By concentrating on low-impact training solutions, StrideEase reflects broader demand for home fitness equipment that accommodates age-related considerations and rehabilitation-focused use cases.Low-impact exercise equipment under StrideEase includes the foldable exercise bike and mini elliptical machine.About TousainsTousains is a home fitness equipment company focused on developing practical and accessible workout solutions for home environments. The company designs space-saving and versatile fitness machines intended to support a wide range of training needs, from cardiovascular and strength training to low-impact and rehabilitation-focused exercise. Through its multi-brand structure, Tousains continues to expand its product offerings to better align with different user groups and usage scenarios. For more information, visit https://www.tousains.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.