DWYPD urges teenage boys and girls to take responsibility for preventing adolescent pregnancy

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) calls on teenage boys and girls, parents, educators, communities and social partners to intensify efforts to prevent adolescent pregnancy, which continues to undermine the health, education and prospects of young people in South Africa.

Adolescent pregnancy remains a serious social and developmental challenge. It often results in interrupted schooling, increased dropout rates, limited economic opportunities, and heightened vulnerability to poverty and gender-based violence. These outcomes affect not only young girls, but also young boys, families and communities at large.

Preventing adolescent pregnancy is a shared responsibility. Teenage girls must be empowered with knowledge, self-confidence and support to make informed decisions about their bodies and futures. Equally, teenage boys must be actively engaged to understand that responsibility, respect, and accountability are central to healthy relationships and life choices.

The Department urges young people to:

Prioritise education, personal development and long-term goals

Delay sexual activity until they are mentally and emotionally ready

Resist peer pressure and report coercion or abuse

Seek guidance from parents, caregivers, teachers, social workers and health professionals.

Access accurate, age-appropriate sexual and reproductive health information from clinics, schools and trusted sources.

Minister Chikunga calls on parents and caregivers to create safe spaces for open and honest conversations with young people, while schools and community structures must strengthen life skills education and youth development programmes.

This call aligns with the government’s broader commitments under the National Development Plan, the National Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights Framework, and the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide,

which recognise that early prevention and youth empowerment are key to breaking cycles of vulnerability.

“Protecting young people from early and unplanned parenthood is about safeguarding their rights, dignity and future. Our children deserve opportunities to learn, grow and thrive without being forced into adult responsibilities too early,” said Minister Chikunga.

The department remains committed to working with all sectors of society to empower young people, promote responsible behaviour, and build a future where every young person can reach their full potential.

