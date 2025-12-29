Health announces 2025 Christmas babies statistics

The Department of Health is pleased to announce that a total of 1668 babies were safely delivered on Christmas day this year across the country`s public health facilities. The number is 308 more compared to 1360 babies delivered this time in 2024.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital is amongst the health facilities which recorded more deliveries (38 newborns) in the country, followed by Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital (35 newborns), both in Gauteng. The Department reiterates a call to mothers and families to ensure they register their bundles of joy with Home Affairs Department within 30 days of the birth. Most hospitals in the country offer this service at birth.

The number of teenage mothers has slightly increased from 90 in 2024 to just over 130 this year. This requires collaborative efforts by all stakeholders to intensify awareness campaigns on Sexual Reproductive Health which includes family planning to empower adolescent girls and young women with health education to make well informed health choices to reduce the rate of unintended pregnancies which could also reduce number of unsafe and life-threatening abortions.

Breakdown of births per province

Easten Cape – 187

Gauteng – 428

Free State – 88

Limpopo – 182

KwaZulu-Natal – 302

Mpumalanga – 172

North West – 95

Northern Cape - 43

Western Cape – 171

TOTAL = 1668

