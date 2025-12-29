Submit Release
Alfarisi plans £10 million evaluation of tourism investment opportunities in Sri Lanka

Alfarisi earmarks up to £10 million to assess tourism and hospitality investment opportunities in Sri Lanka.

We are assessing tourism and hospitality investment opportunities in Sri Lanka as part of a broader review of regional markets.”
— Alfarisi Press Office
NORWICH, NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alfarisi, a UK-headquartered multinational conglomerate, announced today that it plans to allocate up to £10 million to evaluate potential investment opportunities in Sri Lanka's tourism and hospitality sector as part of its international expansion strategy.

The company said the planned allocation would be used for market assessments, feasibility studies, regulatory reviews, and stakeholder consultations related to tourism and hospitality assets. Alfarisi confirmed the initiative is at an exploratory and evaluation stage, and that no binding investment commitments have been made.

Any potential investment would be subject to completion of due diligence, regulatory approvals from the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka, and internal governance approvals, the company said.

As part of the evaluation process, Alfarisi said it has engaged with publicly available investment frameworks and industry forums, including those associated with the Sri Lanka Economic and Investment Summit 2025, hosted by The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce.

Commenting on the evaluation, Thasneem Marian, Chief Executive Officer of Alfarisi, said the company is reviewing tourism and hospitality investment opportunities in Sri Lanka as part of a broader assessment of regional markets, adding that any future decisions would be based on technical, regulatory, and commercial considerations.

Alfarisi said it would provide further updates if the evaluation process progresses to a subsequent stage.

