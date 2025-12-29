Israel Unveils NIS 25M Initiative to Advance High-Tech Entrepreneurship in Druze, Circassian, and Bedouin Communities

Alon Stopel, Ph.D., Chairman Israel Innovation Authority

New innovation centers across the North and the Negev to strengthen regional economies and expand participation in Israel’s high-tech sector

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Israel Innovation Authority today announced the launch of a national initiative totaling approximately NIS 25 million to promote technological entrepreneurship within the Druze, Circassian, and Bedouin communities, as part of a broader effort to strengthen regional economies and expand the integration of under-represented populations into Israel’s high-tech industry.The initiative is led jointly by the Authority for the Socio-Economic Development of Druze and Circassian Communities in the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism. As part of the program, new innovation centers will be established in the North and the Negev, providing comprehensive support for technological entrepreneurship, including connections to the high-tech ecosystem, academia, and investors.Two innovation centers serving the Druze and Circassian communities will operate in the Carmel, Galilee, and Golan regions, alongside a dedicated innovation center for the Bedouin community in the Negev. The initiative is embedded within five-year government plans aimed at strengthening entrepreneurship, employment, and the integration of additional populations into the high-tech sector.Gila Gamliel, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, said: “The establishment of innovation centers in the North and the Negev is a strategic government initiative designed to reduce disparities and create genuine equality of opportunity in Israeli society. We are providing young people from the Druze, Circassian, and Bedouin communities with an entry point into the technological world and high-tech entrepreneurship, recognizing that integrating diverse populations is essential for the continued growth of Israel’s high-tech engine. These centers will serve as powerful tools for social and personal mobility, connecting the tremendous potential on the ground with the national ecosystem for the benefit of both our economy and social resilience.”Drorit Steinmetz, Acting Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office, said: “The establishment of the innovation centers represents a significant step in building long-term infrastructure for entrepreneurship and high-tech within the Druze and Circassian communities. This initiative connects high-quality human capital with academia and industry, creating real opportunities for economic growth, regional development, and expanded employment prospects for young women and men from the community. Cooperation with the Israel Innovation Authority enables the transformation of existing potential into active engines of entrepreneurship that will impact both the local and national economy.”Dr. Alon Stopel, Chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority, added: “Promoting demographic and geographic diversity in high-tech is a central, long-term objective of the Israel Innovation Authority, driven by the understanding that Israeli high-tech requires an ever-growing pool of talent to continue to scale up. The establishment of innovation centers for the Druze and Circassian communities and for the Bedouin community represents a significant milestone in expanding opportunities for these populations. The centers will create infrastructure for technological entrepreneurship, provide top-level professional training, and connect participants to the Israeli high-tech ecosystem. This initiative is expected to lead to the establishment of new startups, empower local talent, and strengthen Israeli innovation through the integration of diverse populations.”Avi Cohen, Director General of the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, who is also responsible for the Department for Economic and Social Development of the Bedouin Community in the Negev, said: “I am very pleased that, after extensive efforts and close cooperation between the professional teams in my ministry and the Israel Innovation Authority, a dedicated call for proposals for the establishment of an innovation center for the Bedouin community in the Negev has been approved. This innovation center will serve as the first regional anchor for high-tech and innovation for the Bedouin community in the Negev, enabling economic development, germination of startup companies, human capital training, and connections to local and regional academic institutions. I am confident that the center will connect relevant stakeholders and lead the region in the coming years, improving employment opportunities and contributing to the well-being of the Bedouin community. This positive development complements a broader range of projects in fields such as economy, employment, and infrastructure, implemented under Government Resolution 1279.”Yasser Jadbaan, Chairman of the Forum of Druze and Circassian Local Authority Heads, said: “The establishment of innovation centers in the Druze community is an investment that generates dual value: technological advancement alongside social strengthening. We are creating infrastructure for cooperation with industry so that members of the community can lead startups, develop innovative solutions, and bring our culture into the high-tech world. This is an initiative that connects tradition, innovation, and equal opportunity.”Innovation Centers for the Druze and Circassian CommunitiesThe centers, initiated by the Authority for the Socio-Economic Development of Druze and Circassian Communities in the Prime Minister’s Office and the Israel Innovation Authority, are part of a national program to promote technological entrepreneurship within the Druze and Circassian communities. As part of the program, two innovation centers will be established to provide a comprehensive response for the development of technological entrepreneurship across the Druze and Circassian populations in the Carmel, Galilee, and Golan regions. This forms part of a broader government initiative to strengthen the economy within these communities and advance the Israel Innovation Authority’s objective of integrating additional under-represented populations into the Israeli high-tech industry.The centers will operate with a total investment of NIS 15 million over five years, with the goal of encouraging the establishment of new startups and supporting entrepreneurs throughout all stages of company formation. Activities will include the promotion and development of early-stage ideas, acceleration programs, professional mentoring by experienced advisors, market and investor connections, and support in capital raising and the development of business and technological infrastructure.Selected CentersNorthtech GalilEstablished to create an ecosystem that encourages high-tech entrepreneurship and innovation within the Druze and Circassian communities in the Galilee and Golan regions. Partners include Octally Group, Genist, Logica-IT, the University of Haifa, the University of Haifa Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (HIL), ItWorks – Empowering People, and the Miraj Foundation.The center will support entrepreneurs at the ideation, pre-seed, and seed stages, bringing together technology professionals, business development experts, students, graduates, and discharged soldiers from the Druze and Circassian communities.Beyon-D InnovationsDesigned to support all stages of entrepreneurship, from awareness and training to venture development and early investment rounds, through connections to customers, investors, and relevant grants. The center will also establish a dedicated investment fund for the Druze community.Headquartered in Carmel, the center will operate at additional sites in northern Israel. Partners include DTech - the Innovation Center for Druze Soldiers, Ran Innovation, Believe Trade, TLQ Investments Ltd., Road2, and Prof. Nava Zisapel.Innovation Center for the Bedouin CommunityThe innovation center, initiated by the Israel Innovation Authority and the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, will be the first of its kind for the Bedouin community. It will operate with an investment of approximately NIS 10 million over five years. The selected operator, Bedaiatech, will run the innovation center in the Negev and provide a comprehensive response for the development of technological entrepreneurship across the Bedouin community. The goal is to encourage the establishment of new startups and support entrepreneurs throughout all stages of entrepreneurship.Activities will include the promotion and development of early-stage ideas, acceleration programs, professional mentoring by experienced advisors, market and investor connections, and support in capital raising and the development of business and technological infrastructure.Partners include the Rahat Fund, Tamam Group, Portland Fund, Eyal Waldman (founder of Mellanox), and Sadiel Technologies. The center will create a comprehensive support framework for innovative ventures, connecting them with local and regional anchors such as high-tech companies, academic institutions, industry partners, investors, local authorities, and additional public entities. In parallel, the center will train a new generation of entrepreneurs and technology managers from within the local community and work to build an active, sustainable entrepreneurial community.The new centers join 13 innovation centers currently operating in Israel’s periphery, from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat, as part of a broad Israel Innovation Authority program implemented in cooperation with various government entities. The program aims to strengthen local entrepreneurship, develop human capital, and expand Israel’s economic growth engines

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.