MentorCloud Closes 2025 with Strong Global Growth, Flags 2026 as the Year of Deeper Human+AI Mentoring

MentorCloud wrapped up 2025 with global growth, reinforcing a human-first approach to AI as it heads into deeper Human+AI mentoring in 2026.

The way AI has challenged every leader to adopt widely, we stayed close to our foundational principle: AI should be leveraged to elevate people and not eliminate them.” — Ravishankar Gundlapalli, PhD, Founder and CEO of MentorCloud.

MentorCloud , the global Human+AI enterprise mentoring and coaching platform, announced a strong close to 2025, marked by rapid global expansion, increasing enterprise adoption, and significant momentum in India, one of the world's fastest-growing major economies.In a year that saw accelerated AI adoption across workplaces, MentorCloud went on to prove its strong belief that Human Intelligence (HI) should always be at the centre of skilling, leadership development, and career growth. The company, by combining human wisdom, empathy, and experience with AI, enabled enterprises to leverage powered matching, adaptive learning journeys, and enterprise-grade analytics, thereby transforming mentoring and coaching into a strategic, measurable development driver at scale for their employees.Looking back at the year, Dr. Ravi Gundlapalli, Founder & CEO of MentorCloud, said, "2025 was a turning point for MentorCloud. The way AI has challenged every leader to adopt widely, we stayed close to our foundational principle: AI should be leveraged to elevate people and not eliminate them. We have hence spent the majority of our time enhancing our technology and user experience, weaving AI into every step of the user experience."During 2025, MentorCloud added several marquee global enterprises, including the world's #1 retailer, the world's #2 hospital, India's #1 online travel company, one of India's top five industry conglomerates, and leading US-based startup accelerators, demonstrating strong product-market fit and delivery excellenceThe company also expanded programs and usage globally at existing flagship clients such as Marriott International and IESE Business School."Today, MentorCloud's global client base collectively generates over $800 billion in annual revenues with millions of employees, offering usan incredible opportunity to impact millions of aspiring professionals worldwide," added Dr Ravishankar Gundlapalli.At MentorCloud, 2026 will be a year of deeper integration of Human and AI, further amplifying yet simplifying mentoring and coaching interactions between users, and in the process delivering measurable long-term value to millions of professionals and their organisations globally.MentorCloud sees four key trends that will influence workplaces in 2026 in the context of employee learning and development:AI-driven mentors and coaches who will offer immediate, situational support, complementing human mentors & coachesAdoption of Digital Twins of subject-matter experts making access to human wisdom even more democratic and scalableAI agents are being integrated into every aspect of talent recruitment and developmentLocalization and Personalization of solutions to adapt to regional work cultures and values"We'll hit a six in 2026," says Dr. Ravishankar Gundlapalli, using the language of cricket—a sport that connects with billions of people around the world. Following the strong global response to his first book, The Art of Mentoring, Dr. Gundlapalli is set to release his next book in 2026, titled Maximizing Employee Lifetime Value (ELV) : Practical Tips to Boost Engagement, Productivity, and Commitment, offering practical insights drawn from real-world leadership and mentoring experiences.About MentorCloud:MentorCloud's Human+AI mentoring platform helps organizations to accelerate productivity, retention and future readiness of their workforce with the power of mentorship at scale. What sets MentorCloud apart is its unique fusion of human wisdom, empathy, and creativity with the intelligence and precision of AI-driven matching, adaptive learning journeys, robust analytics, and seamless enterprise integrations. This synergy enables organizations to create deeply human learning experiences that foster trust, collaboration, and creativity while leveraging AI to make it extremely easy for humans to learn from each other, schedule meetings, take notes, get personalized recommendations and more.

