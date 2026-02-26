Corporate Universe, Inc. Announces working on graphene from two gas sourced manufacturers in Energy Storage Solutions

Graphene……. generated from two sources is being evaluated for energy storage devices via its wholly Owned Subsidiary, Oxcion Limited

Corporate Universe, Inc (OTCQB:COUV)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Corporate Universe, Inc. OTC Expert Market: COUV, hereinafter referred to as the “Company”, is a holding company engaged in the energy sector.

Carbon-ion, Energy, Inc, is pleased to announce that we are re-examining integrating graphene into our super-capacitors. We're working with two of the world’s leading companies, Levidian and HydroGraph. Both offer pure graphene (99.9% and 99.8% respectively), from the new way of making graphene using a combustion chamber, igniting a fuel feed of gas, which when operated at a very high- temperature and high-pressure results in consistent and pure graphene.

Carbon-ion, Energy, Inc has a strong heritage of working with graphene in their super capacitors going back to the mid 2010s, when we worked with for example Thomas Swann and Haydale and we believe that the latest developments can improve the 'ion' transport kinetics as the new production methods now offer optimum graphene morphology better suited for energy storage that preserve easier 'ion' transport pathways. Graphene and reduced graphene oxide have attracted tremendous interest in super capacitor applications due to their tuneable properties and design flexibility. These improvements in inter-layer space may help to improve the performance of our Carbon-ion super capacitors. (Note1)

We expect to be able to announce further progress on our ZapStart UPS later on during Q1 of 26 that was the subject of our last press release on August 8, 2025.

Our Local Member of Parliament recently visited our laboratory facility at Abingdon, UK to know our ZapStart UPS solution and offer his support for the need for power resilience in infrastructure, such as the water industry who are looking for reliable, innovative solutions. (Note 2).

There can be no assurance that this evaluation of graphene will result in the Company making advancements in our super capacitors. The Company has not set a timetable for completion of the evaluation process and does not intend to disclose further developments unless it is determined that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary. There can be no assurance regarding the results or outcome of this “evaluation phase”.

Note 1 - National Energy Technology Laboratory https://doi.org/10.1002/smtd.202301426 published November 19, 2024 titled "Thermal Synthesis of High-Quality 3D Graphene"

Note 2 Olly Glover MP Wantage and Didcot https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1287808103168801&set=pb.100058188693143.-2207520000&type=3&locale=en_GB



About Corporate Universe, Inc.

Corporate Universe, Inc. (the "Company") acts as a holding company and is engaged in the energy sector where it is developing next generation of supercapacitors. Through its subsidiaries Carbon-ion Energy, Inc and Oxcion Limited, the Company is developing a new class of energy storage device with considerable functional improvements over commercially available supercapacitors. This technology is referred to as the Carbon-ion or C-ion cell in contrast to Lithium-ion or Li-ion. The C-ion cell has been designed to provide specific power characteristics significantly higher than a Li-ion cell. It is designed to be classified as non-flammable and non-hazardous for transport, allowing the product to be shipped easily and to comply with both current and future regulations. Due to the method of energy storage, the cell has fewer moving parts electrochemically and is designed to go through significantly more charge/discharge cycles or and operate for many years of normal use. The C-ion cell is being designed for manufacture using many of the technologies well known in Li-ion cell production.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Corporate Universe, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Corporate Universe, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Corporate Universe, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Corporate Universe, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Corporate Universe, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in Corporate Universe, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by Corporate Universe, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, Corporate Universe, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Corporate Universe, Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Corporate Universe, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match Corporate Universe, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Corporate Universe, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT: Corporate Universe Inc, Carbon-ion, Energy, Inc

info@carbon-ion.energy +1 212 220 8416

SOURCE: Corporate Universe

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.