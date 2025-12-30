Ethoxylates Market Size

The Business Research Company's Ethoxylates Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Expected to grow to $18.16 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Ethoxylates market is dominated by a mix of global chemical manufacturers and specialized surfactant producers. Companies are focusing on developing high-performance, biodegradable ethoxylate formulations, expanding production capacity, and strengthening regulatory compliance to enhance market presence. As sustainability pressures intensify and consumer demand shifts toward eco-friendly ingredients, understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking to capture emerging opportunities, form strategic partnerships.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Ethoxylates Market?

According to our research, BASF SE led global sales in 2023 with a 5% market share. The Chemicals division of the company partially involved in the ethoxylates market, provides foundational chemicals and intermediates essential for various industries, including plastics and other BASF segments. It emphasizes technological leadership and operational excellence.

How Concentrated Is the Ethoxylates Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 28% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects the industry’s dependence on large-scale chemical manufacturing capabilities, integrated value chains, and advanced technology platforms needed for high-purity surfactant production. Leading companies such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Clariant AG Group, Sasol Ltd., and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation hold strong positions supported by diversified product portfolios, global production networks, and long-standing customer relationships across home care, industrial cleaning, agrochemicals, and personal care sectors. Meanwhile, other major players—including Huntsman International LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Kao Chemicals Europe, Nouryon, and Shell Chemicals—compete through specialty formulations, sustainability-driven innovations, and tailored application solutions. As demand rises for eco-friendly and high-efficiency surfactants, the market is expected to see deeper collaboration, selective capacity expansion, and gradual consolidation, further reinforcing the dominance of established chemical manufacturers.

• Leading companies include:

o BASF SE (5%)

o The Dow Chemical Company (3%)

o Clariant AG (3%)

o Sasol Ltd. (3%)

o Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (3%)

o Huntsman International LLC (2%)

o Evonik Industries AG (2%)

o Kao Chemicals Europe, S.L.U. (Kao Corporation) (2%)

o Nouryon (Akzo Nobel N.V.) (2%)

o Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell Chemicals) (2%)



Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Galaxy Surfactants Limited, Stepan Company, Harcros Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Clariant AG, Sasol Limited, INEOS Group Limited, and Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V. are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Huntsman Corporation, INEOS Group Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Stepan Company, The Dow Chemical Company, India Glycols Limited, Croda International Plc, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Galaxy Surfactants Pvt. Ltd., Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd., Aarti Industries Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, Jiahua Chemicals Inc., Kao Corporation, BASF India Limited, Clariant Chemicals Limited, Esteem Industries Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Industries Limited, Matangi Industries LLP, Mohini Auxi Chem Pvt. Ltd., Fibrol – Non Ionics Pvt. Ltd., Rimpro India, Saibaba Surfactants Pvt. Ltd., Shree Vallabh Chemical, Arkema Group, Unitop Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Zanyu Technology Group Co., Ltd., Nicca Chemical Co., Ltd., and Hannong Chemicals Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Stepan Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, INEOS Group Ltd, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Shell Global, Arkema Group, Clariant AG, Solvay S.A., Akzo Nobel N.V., DuPont de Nemours Inc., and Econic Technologies Ltd are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Solvay S.A., Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Stepan Company, The Dow Chemical Company, and Huntsman Corporation are leading companies in this region.

• South America: umitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG Argentina, The Dow Chemical Company Brasil, Clariant AG S.A., Vasudha Chemicals Private Limited, Oxiteno S.A. Indústria e Comércio, and Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V. are leading companies in this region.



What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Innovative carbonate ethoxylates from CO₂ is transforming raw material, replacing traditional oleochemicals and a portion of fossil-based materials.

• Example: Econic Technologies Recreaire carbonate ethoxylates (June 2025) assigns unique flexible platform technology that can deliver sustainable analogues to a wide range of alkoxylate surfactants.

• These innovations unique benefits for applications in the cleaning, personal care, coatings, agrochemical and metalworking industries.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Launching new product innovations to strengthen market position

• Enhancing capacity expansion initiatives

• Focusing on unstainable and bio-based ethoxylation technologies

• Leveraging advanced process automation and digital manufacturing for scalable risk management.

