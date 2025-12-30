Electric Control Panel Market Size

The Business Research Company's Electric Control Panel Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Expected to grow to $7.9 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Electric Control Panel market is dominated by a mix of global industrial automation giants and regional electrical solution providers. Companies are focusing on advanced control architectures, integrated automation technologies, and smart monitoring capabilities to strengthen market presence and ensure compliance with evolving electrical and safety standards. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, system integration partnerships, and strategic expansion within the increasingly technology-driven electrical control systems market.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Electric Control Panel Market?

According to our research, Siemens AG led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The Digital Industries (DI) of the company is completely involved in the electric control panel market, provides a comprehensive range of products and services for the electric control panel market. Its portfolio includes low-voltage switchgear, motor control centres, programmable logic controllers, and industrial communication systems. Siemens provides integrated automation solutions and software tools to enhance panel design, engineering, and energy efficiency. The company supports industries with digital twins and simulation capabilities for optimized electrical control systems.

How Concentrated Is the Electric Control Panel Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 22% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation underscores the industry’s moderate entry barriers, driven by complex electrical engineering requirements, strict safety regulations, and rising demand for reliable, compliant, and scalable control solutions. Leading vendors such as Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Group, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, and General Electric Company (GE) maintain their positions through expansive product portfolios, deep systems-integration expertise, and long-standing customer trust. Meanwhile, companies including Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., and Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. continue to strengthen their market presence by providing specialized, high-performance control panel technologies tailored to critical industrial environments. As industries accelerate adoption of automation, IIoT-enabled panels, and digitally intelligent control architectures, the market is expected to witness increased technological collaboration, strategic partnerships, and selective consolidation, further shaping the competitive balance and reinforcing the role of leading players in the global electric control systems ecosystem.

• Leading companies include:

o Siemens AG (3%)

o Schneider Electric SE (3%)

o ABB Group (3%)

o Rockwell Automation Inc. (3%)

o Eaton Corporation plc (2%)

o General Electric Company (GE) (2%)

o Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (2%)

o Emerson Electric Company (2%)

o Honeywell International Incorporation (2%)

o Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. (1%)

Request a free sample of the Electric Control Panel Market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8586&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Solution Control Systems Inc., EBI Electric Inc., Inotech Canada Inc., Ardea Technologies Ltd., Manco Control Systems Inc., Control Innovations Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG (Siemens Industry, Inc. – USA operations), ABB Group (ABB Ltd – USA operations), Grupo ORSIMEX, E-Abel Electrical Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., IndustLabs LLC, Paneltek LLC, OEM Panels, LLC, Cypress Industries, Inc., Power Industrial Controls, Inc., and Enercon Engineering, Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd., EVE Energy Co., Ltd., Kumho Electric, Inc., OS Electronics Co., Ltd., Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., and OMRON Corporation are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Schneider Electric SE, LACROIX Group (LACROIX S.A.), CETAL SAS, Siemens AG, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, WAGO GmbH & Co. KG, Lovato Electric S.p.A., ABB S.p.A., Elettronica Conduttori S.r.l., ZIV Automation S.L., Circutor S.A., and Control Systems Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: OEZ s.r.o., ELCOM, a.s., ELEKTRO–FA Příbram spol. s r.o., ZPUE S.A., Apator S.A., Electroalfa S.A., Energomontaj Grup SRL, Electro Sistem S.A., EKF Electrotechnica Ltd., Schneider Electric SE (Russia operations), and Tavrida Electric Holding AG leading companies in this region.

• South America: ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, The Schmersal Group (K.A. Schmersal Holding GmbH & Co. KG), Eaton Corporation plc, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OMRON Corporation, WEG S.A., and Rittal GmbH & Co. KG are leading companies in this region.



What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Smart Home Panels Revolutionize Residential Energy Control are focusing on developing innovative residential energy management software platforms.

• Example: ABB Group ReliaHome Smart Panel (June 2024) offers energy optimization, real-time control, and real-time scheduling for third-party devices.

• It is designed and assembled in the U.S., ensuring high compliance with North American standards.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Focuses on expanding its business capabilities through new product launch to expand its operational capabilities

• Developing advanced, smart control panels to strengthen market position through enhanced automation and real-time monitoring capabilities

• Leveraging cloud-connected platforms and remote monitoring solutions to deliver scalable, data-driven control and maintenance services

• Expanding strategic investments in digital technologies, including IIoT integration, predictive diagnostics, and intelligent power management systems.



Access the detailed Electric Control Panel Market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-control-panel-global-market-report

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.