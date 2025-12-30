Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Global Market Report 2025_Competitor.webp

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market is dominated by a mix of global pharmaceutical leaders and specialized biotech innovators. Companies are concentrating on developing targeted therapies, enhancing patient-centric care models, and advancing clinical research to improve treatment efficacy and safety. Strengthening regulatory compliance and fostering collaborations with healthcare providers and research institutions remain critical to securing market position. A clear understanding of the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on growth opportunities and strategic alliances.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market?

According to our research, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd led global sales in 2023 with a 5% market share. The company completely involved in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market provides a broad portfolio of generic and specialty medicines, including treatments addressing neurological complications such as chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. The company offers pain management therapies and investigational agents targeting nerve damage and neuropathic pain. Teva leverages its expertise in central nervous system disorders to support research into mechanisms underlying chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN).

How Concentrated Is the Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 33% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration indicates the dominance of established pharmaceutical firms with expansive manufacturing capabilities, strong brand portfolios, and global distribution networks. Major players such as Teva Pharmaceuticals, Aurobindo Pharma, Viatris, and Sun Pharmaceutical maintain a competitive edge through their extensive generic drug pipelines, therapeutic diversification, and strong regulatory compliance. Mid-tier companies like Zydus Lifesciences, Lupin, and Sandoz focus on expanding product reach and leveraging partnerships to enhance formulation innovation and regional access. As treatment needs and research and development investments in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) intensify, consolidation and strategic collaborations are likely to grow, enabling firms to strengthen market positioning and accelerate the development of novel, targeted therapies.

• Leading companies include:

o Teva Pharmaceuticals (5%)

o Aurobindo Pharma Limited (4%)

o Viatris Inc (Mylan) (4%)

o Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (4%)

o Zydus Lifesciences Limited (formerly Cadila Healthcare Limited) (3%)

o Lupin Limited (3%)

o Sandoz Group AG (3%)

o Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (3%)

o Alkem Laboratories Limited (2%)

o Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (2%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: MediciNova, Inc, Esteve Pharmaceuticals, WEX Pharmaceuticals Inc, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, MAKScientific LLC, Sova Health, Kineta, Inc, Aptinyx, Inc, WinSanTor, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, Incyte Corporation, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Amgen Inc, Immunity Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, American Academy of Neurology (AAN), Artelo Biosciences, Inc, Neuropathix, Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc, and Aphios Corporation are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Lotus Bakeries, Adalvo Therapeutics, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, 3E-Regenacy Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. (BC Regenacy), 3E Bioventures, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals Inc are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Aptinyx Inc, Grünenthal GmbH, AlgoTherapeutix Inc, Paxman Coolers Ltd, Sanofi S.A, Abbott Laboratories, Metys Pharmaceuticals AG are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Gedeon Richter Plc, KRKA, d. d, Novo Mesto, Polpharma SA, Zentiva Group SE, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Eurofarma Laboratórios S.A, Abbott Laboratories, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, Novartis International AG, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, Novaremed AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Incyte Corporation are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Selective FABP5 Inhibitors For Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy is transforming clinical trial design chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN).

• Example: Artelo Biosciences Inc ART26.12 (July 2024) reduce nerve damage and improve pain management for patients undergoing chemotherapy.

• These innovations address the unmet medical need for effective chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) treatments.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Innovating targeted therapies and novel drug formulations to improve efficacy and reduce side effects in chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) management

• Investing in strategic partnerships and collaborations with research institutions and biotech firms to accelerate research and development

• Implementing advanced digital health tools and artificial intelligence (AI) - driven diagnostics for personalized treatment and early detection of neuropathy symptoms

• Utilizing cloud-based data platforms and real-world evidence analytics to optimize clinical trials and regulatory submissions

