Gas South Celebrates 25 Years of Sustainable Growth and Innovation

Southern Gas Trading Joint Stock Company (Gas South) held a ceremony to celebrate its 25th anniversary (March 28, 2000- March 28, 2025) Gas South management and guests attending the ceremony. Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Luan - General Director of Gas South

GAS SOUTH JSC (HNX:PGS)

Gas South’s success stems from generations of dedication and the trust of our customers and partners, driving us to innovate and reach new heights.” — Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Luan - General Director of Gas South

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gas South proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary, reaffirming its pioneering leadership in Vietnam’s liquefied gas and clean energy sector. Since its modest beginnings, Gas South has continuously innovated and expanded, emerging as a trusted national brand that significantly contributes to the country’s energy industry.From Humble Origins to Regional LeaderFounded in 2000 as the Southern Gas Products Trading Enterprise under PV Gas, Gas South began its operations with a modest team of just 16 employees, a charter capital of VND 10 billion, and an annual liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) output of approximately 5,000 tons. Initially, the company focused on supplying LPG to households, restaurants, and hotels. Despite facing early challenges, Gas South successfully expanded its distribution network throughout Southern Vietnam.The company underwent significant transformation from 2005 to 2010. During these years, Gas South completed its equitization, listed on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, invested in warehouse infrastructure and filling stations, and increased its retail market share of LPG.In 2016, Southern Gas Trading Joint Stock Company reached a major milestone by officially changing its brand name from PV Gas South to Gas South. This change affirmed the company's more independent and autonomous position in its business operations. The transformation represented not only a name change but also a new chapter in the company's development and branding strategy.Remarkable Achievements After 25 YearsToday, Gas South operates as a public company with a comprehensive logistics and distribution system stretching from Cà Mau to Nghệ An.- Four large LPG warehouses with a combined storage capacity of 8,100 tons- Seventeen LPG filling stations with a monthly throughput of nearly 20,000 tons- A nationwide network of over 1,300 agents and general agents- Vietnam’s largest LPG cylinder manufacturing and painting factory, producing one million cylinders per yearExpanding beyond traditional LPG, Gas South has introduced compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG)—eco-friendly energy solutions that align with Vietnam’s sustainable development goals.Innovation and Market ExpansionLooking ahead, Gas South is dedicated to developing LNG products that meet the increasing demand for green energy in both industry and transportation. The company consistently enhances its product and service quality, adopts advanced technologies for operational management, and improves the overall customer experience.By strategically expanding its operations into Northern Vietnam, Gas South is reinforcing its presence as a national brand and progressing towards its vision of becoming the leading gas and clean energy enterprise in the country.Commitment to the Community and EnvironmentIn addition to its business achievements, Gas South actively embraces social responsibility through various initiatives. These include ongoing charity efforts, support for remote communities, environmental protection programs, and campaigns that promote the safe use of energy. The guiding principle of “sustainable development with social responsibility” has created a strong and lasting connection between Gas South and its customers.Looking Forward with Gratitude and DeterminationAt the 25th anniversary gala, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Luan, General Director of Gas South, remarked, “Today’s success is the fruit of relentless dedication by generations of staff and the trust of our customers and partners. Their support fuels Gas South’s drive to innovate, create, and reach even greater heights.”As Gas South marks a quarter-century in operation, it is recognized as a clean, reputable, and sustainable energy brand in Vietnam. With a strong foundation and a clear strategic vision, Gas South is prepared to embark on its next chapter, actively contributing to the nation's commitment to green growth and sustainable developmentGas South—Leading Gas Fuel Supplier in Vietnam—LPG, CNG, and LNGFanpage: https://www.facebook.com/GasSouthJSC For more information please visit our website: https://pgs.com.vn/

GAS SOUTH JSC INTRODUCTION

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.