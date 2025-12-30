Food Cans (Except Beverage Cans) Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Food Cans (Except Beverage Cans) Market Size

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Food Cans (Except Beverage Cans) market is dominated by a mix of global packaging leaders and regional manufacturers. Companies are emphasizing sustainable materials, lightweight metal designs, and improved sealing technologies to enhance shelf life and reduce environmental impact. Industry players are also investing in recycling innovations and circular economy models to align with evolving consumer and regulatory expectations. Understanding this competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to identify growth opportunities, enhance production efficiency, and establish strategic partnerships.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Food Cans (Except Beverage Cans) Market?

According to our research, Silgan Holdings Inc led global sales in 2023 with a 2% market share. The Metal Containers division of the company partially involved in the food cans (except beverage cans) market, provides produces steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, as well as general line products, serving major food processors and packaging markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

How Concentrated Is the Food Cans (Except Beverage Cans) Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 8% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation highlights the market’s competitive diversity and the prevalence of numerous regional and specialized packaging manufacturers serving localized or niche product segments. High capital intensity in metal forming, supply chain complexities, and customer demand for sustainable, Leading vendors such as Silgan Holdings, , Sonoco Products, Brand Building Packaging, Mondi, and Ardagh Group (including Trivium Packaging) maintain a competitive edge through their integrated production capabilities, strong relationships with major food brands, and advancements in lightweight, recyclable metal packaging As sustainability and circular economy demands intensify, the market is expected to witness gradual consolidation through mergers, partnerships, and technology-driven collaboration, particularly in recycling efficiency, coatings innovation, and aluminium-steel hybrid packaging systems.

• Leading companies include:

o Silgan Holdings Inc (2%)

o Sonoco Products Company (1%)

o Brand Building Packaging (Crown Holdings, Inc) (1%)

o Mondi Plc (1%)

o Ardagh Group (incl. Trivium Packaging) (1%)

o Can-Pack Group (CANPACK S.A.) (1%)

o Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd (1%)

o Colep Packaging (0.4%)

o Massilly Holding S.A.S (0.4%)

o Visy Industries pty Ltd (o.2%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Packaging Coatings, Silgan Holdings Inc, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Inc, Ardagh Group S.A, Can-Pack S.A, and Sonoco Products Company are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Visy Industries Pty Ltd, ORG Technology Co, Ltd, Baosteel Packaging Co, Ltd, CPMC Holdings Limited, Shandong Tongya Packaging Co, Ltd, Hindustan Tin Works Limited, Ball Corporation, Can-Pack S.A, Shetron Limited, Pioneer Products Limited, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd, Samkwang Can Co, Ltd, Geosung Precision Co, Ltd, Crown Holdings, Inc, Daiwa Can Company, Dongwon Systems Corporation, PT United Can Company, and Orora Limited are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Ball Corporation, Can-Pack S.A, Ardagh Group S.A, Crown Holdings, Inc, Trivium Packaging B.V, Massilly Group, Colep S.A, Tecnocap Group, and Pano Verschluss GmbH are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Ball Corporation, CAN-PACK S.A, Sarten Romania SRL, Silgan Holdings Inc, Crown Holdings, Inc, and CPMC Holdings Limited are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Envases Venezolanos S.A, Envases del Plata S.A, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Inc, and Can-Pack S.A are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Adoption Of Alternative Sealing Technologies is transforming sustainability and consumer convenience.

• Example: Eviosys Ecopeel (June 2023) assigns peelable foil seal applied directly to the can body, replacing the conventional ring-pull design, features a 45-degree sealing surface that requires less effort to open and offers a full can opening, helping to minimize food waste.

• These innovations aim to lower the carbon footprint of canned food packaging by up to 20% per can.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Investing in innovative packaging solutions to improve food preservation and shelf life

• Expanding production capacity through modernization and automation of manufacturing plants

• Forming strategic partnerships with food brands and retailers to enhance market reach and co-develop tailored packaging solutions.

• Enhancing supply chain integration to ensure timely delivery and maintain product quality

