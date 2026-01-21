Pre-Orders Open January 20 for 'MAI SHIRANUI' Statue from THE KING OF FIGHTERS '98
Prime 1 Studio announced "MAI SHIRANUI" Statue from THE KING OF FIGHTERS '98. Pre-orders began January 20, 2025 (JST), with release set for July 2027.ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From "THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’98," one of the most recognized titles in the series, Mai Shiranui joins the Real Elite Masterline lineup as a new 1/4 scale statue.
This statue stands approximately 70 cm tall and presents Mai Shiranui in a dynamic pose inspired by her agile fighting style. The sculpt captures details such as her facial expression, hairstyle, and costume, translating her in-game appearance into a three-dimensional form. Her red-and-white shinobi outfit is carefully shaped with attention to anatomy and overall balance.
The statue features a specially designed base incorporating traditional Japanese motifs, including a lacquer-like finish and cherry blossom elements. Flame-inspired effects and decorative tassels are arranged around the base, creating a sense of motion while supporting the figure’s pose.
Interchangeable arms and hands are included, allowing for multiple display options, such as a forward-facing fan pose or an aerial-inspired stance. A parasol-style backdrop stand is also included to expand display variations.
The Ultimate Bonus Version includes an additional pair of hands holding an open white fan, offering another display option exclusive to this edition.
Product Name:
Real Elite Masterline THE KING OF FIGHTERS '98 MAI SHIRANUI Ultimate Bonus Version
Retail Price USD: $1299
Edition Size: 500
Arrival Date: August 2027
Scale: 1/4
H: 70cm W: 48cm D: 34cm
H: 70cm W: 50cm D: 38cm (with Background Stand)
Weight: 12.4 Kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications/Additional Items:
・THE KING OF FIGHTERS '98-Themed Base
・Three (3) Swappable Right Arms (Bent Elbow, Front-diagonal, Rear-diagonal)
・One (1) Swappable Right Hand (for Rear-diagonal: Fan, Closed)
・Two (2) Swappable Left Arms (On-hip, Rear-diagonal)
・One (1) Swappable Left Hand (for Rear-diagonal: Open Hand)
・Background Stand
・Both Hands (for Rear-diagonal: Fan, Open) [BONUS PARTS]
Copyright:
©SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
