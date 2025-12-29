Logsday Unveils the Power of the Native Plant 70/30 Rule for a Balanced, Sustainable Garden

Supporting the Native Plant 70/30 Rule to Build Eco-Friendly Gardens That Support Biodiversity, Reduce Maintenance, and Encourage Sustainable Living.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐬𝐃𝐚𝐲, a leading lifestyle and gardening insights platform, today announces 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞 revealing why the native plant 70/30 rule is essential for creating a balanced sustainable garden that transforms green spaces into thriving eco-friendly landscapes. The new press release highlights easy tips for gardeners of all levels to adopt this science-backed approach and boost garden biodiversity, reduce maintenance efforts, and support local wildlife.

In an era where environmental stewardship matters more than ever, the 70/30 rule in gardening encourages homeowners to plant 70% native species and allocate the remaining 30% to well-behaved non-native plants. This approach marries aesthetics with ecological benefits, bridging the gap between traditional landscaping and nature-positive garden design. The full method is explained in the article, “𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒕 70/30 𝑹𝒖𝒍𝒆: 𝑩𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝑩𝒆𝒂𝒖𝒕𝒚 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑺𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒃𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒊𝒏 𝒀𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝑮𝒂𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒏” on Logsday.com.

𝗔 𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴

The core of the native plant 70/30 rule is deceptively simple yet incredibly effective: fill about 70% of your garden with native plants that are adapted to your local climate and soil, and reserve up to 30% of the space for non-native, ornamental species that thrive without disrupting the ecosystem. By embracing this proportion, gardeners can design spaces that not only look beautiful but also serve functional ecological roles, such as attracting pollinators, maintaining soil health, and lowering water usage.

Native plants have evolved over centuries to thrive in regional conditions, making them hardy, low-maintenance choices that naturally require less water and minimal chemical fertilizers. With these characteristics, they help gardeners combat some of today’s most pressing gardening challenges — from intensive watering routines to pest management.

By planting native flowers, shrubs, and grasses, gardeners can create a living ecosystem right in their backyards. These plants establish deeper root systems, support local insects and pollinators, and contribute to soil health. Meanwhile, the 30% non-native portion allows space for seasonal color, exotic shapes, and personal creative expression — giving gardeners the best of function and beauty.

𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝘂𝗹𝗲

The native plant 70/30 rule for balanced sustainable garden design isn’t just a trend — it’s backed by scientific research and endorsed by environmental experts who understand the long-term benefits of biodiversity. Studies show native plants help attract a range of beneficial organisms, from bees and butterflies to birds and soil microbes, which all play critical roles in healthy ecosystems.

Given the increasing challenges of climate change, water scarcity, and biodiversity decline, adopting this gardening strategy can make a real difference. Whether in small urban yards or expansive country landscapes, this method offers a flexible and inclusive framework that any gardener can implement.

𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗚𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀

Gardening experts and environmentalists have long encouraged the adoption of practices that support local ecosystems without sacrificing design goals. In response to the rising interest in native gardening principles, Logsday includes insights from several notable figures:

“𝙏𝙝𝙚 70/30 𝙧𝙪𝙡𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙜𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙢𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙨 𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙗𝙞𝙤𝙙𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙚 𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙜𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙚𝙣𝙟𝙤𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙪𝙩𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙣𝙤𝙣-𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙨. 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙢𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙨𝙩 𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙥𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙨, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙚 𝙗𝙮 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙝𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙩,” said Tammy Sons, CEO and horticulture expert at TN Nursery, who has over 35 years of experience in sustainable garden design.

“𝙁𝙤𝙘𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙣 𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢 𝙖 𝙜𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙤 𝙖 𝙫𝙞𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙨𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙢. 𝙒𝙝𝙚𝙣 𝙜𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙨 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙖𝙩 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙩 70% 𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙨, 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙣𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙡𝙮 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩 𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙛𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙬𝙚𝙗𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙥 𝙨𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙚 𝙥𝙤𝙥𝙪𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 — 𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙗𝙞𝙧𝙙𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙗𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙨,” noted Dr. Doug Tallamy, acclaimed ecologist and proponent of native landscaping research.

These experts agree that eco-friendly garden design can be both pretty and good for the environment. They emphasize that following the 70/30 rule for native plants is not only good for the environment, but also a fun and creative way to garden.

𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐩𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 70/30 𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞

Logsday’s detailed guidelines go beyond theory and help gardeners take actionable steps toward creating a balanced sustainable garden. Here are practical tips included in the guide:

• Assess Your Existing Space: Identify which plants in your current garden are native and which are not. This can help you plan where adjustments are needed.

• Start Gradually: Replace small sections of lawn or high-maintenance plantings with native grasses, shrubs, and flowering perennials.

• Choose Region-Appropriate Species: Local environmental resources, extension services, or native plant societies can provide lists of the most suitable species for your area.

• Blend Beauty and Function: Use the 30% non-native allocation for your favorite decorative plants, bulbs, or seasonal blooms that complement the native structure.

Even if you are new to gardening, you can confidently grow an eco-friendly garden that protects natural resources and makes your outdoor spaces better by following these steps.

𝗘𝗻𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘆𝗹𝗲

The concept of a balanced garden is part of a larger movement toward mindful, sustainable living. Logsday’s approach to gardening aligns with its broader mission to provide readers with lifestyle strategies that are both practical and inspiring.

In addition to outdoor planting ideas, Logsday also offers guidance on care for indoor greenery. Read more about 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗼𝗿 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗶𝗽𝘀 in the article “𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒐𝒐𝒓 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝑻𝒊𝒑𝒔 𝒀𝒐𝒖 𝑾𝒊𝒔𝒉 𝒀𝒐𝒖 𝑲𝒏𝒆𝒘 𝑺𝒐𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒓” to keep both your outdoor and indoor plants thriving.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗟𝗼𝗴𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆

Logsday is a trusted destination for lifestyle inspiration and practical tips on wellness, gardening, home improvement, and sustainable living. Through clear writing and well-researched guidance, Logsday empowers readers to make better daily decisions; from growing healthier gardens to enhancing personal growth and environmental awareness.

For more gardening insights, including biodiversity garden ideas and sustainability practices, visit www.logsday.com.

