Carbon Dioxide Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Carbon Dioxide market is dominated by a mix of global industrial gas manufacturers and regional suppliers that cater to diverse end-use industries. Companies are focusing on expanding production capacities, enhancing CO₂ (carbon dioxide) capture and purification technologies, and strengthening distribution networks to meet rising demand across food & beverage, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors. As sustainability initiatives accelerate and industries shift toward cleaner, more efficient processes, understanding the competitive landscape becomes essential for stakeholders pursuing growth opportunities, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations within the carbon dioxide market.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Carbon Dioxide Market?

According to our research, Air Liquide S.A. led global sales in 2023 with a 35% market share. The company is partially involved in the carbon dioxide market, provides a wide range of carbon dioxide (CO2) products in various forms including compressed gas, liquid CO2 and solid CO2 (dry ice) for multiple industries such as food and beverage (carbonation, chilling, freezing), metal fabrication (welding shielding gas) and water treatment (pH control). They supply CO2 in bulk, cylinders, multi-cylinder packs and liquid dewars to meet different customer need.

How Concentrated Is the Carbon Dioxide Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 82% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects significant capital requirements, complex production and purification processes, and the need for extensive distribution infrastructure, all of which reinforce high entry barriers. Leading vendors such as Air Liquide, Linde, and Air Products dominate the market through large-scale production capacity, advanced gas-processing technologies, and long-term contracts across industrial, medical, and food & beverage sectors, while smaller firms maintain limited regional presence. As demand for high-purity CO₂ rises and industries expand applications in sustainability, manufacturing, and food processing, consolidation, strategic partnerships, and capacity expansion are expected to further strengthen the position of these major players within the carbon dioxide market.

• Leading companies include:

o Air Liquide S.A. (35%)

o Linde PLC (26%)

o Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (12%)

o Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (4%)

o Air Water Inc. (2%)

o lwatani Corporation (1%)

o Messer SE & Co. KGaA (1%)

o SOL Spat (1%)

o India Glycols Limited (0.3%)

o Gulf Cryo (0.3%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Airgas, Inc., Svante Inc., CryoCarb™, Inc., Baker Hughes Company, HIF Global LLC, Sutton-Garten Co., Hibrett Puratex, Inc., SAE Manufacturing Specialties Corporation, Indiana Oxygen Company, Linden Cylinders, Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Air Liquide S.A., WestAir Gases & Equipment, Inc., Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Messer Group GmbH, GHGSat Inc., Carbon Engineering Ltd., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Heirloom Carbon Technologies, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Deep Sky Technologies Inc., Carbfix hf., Lafarge Canada Inc. and Holcim Group AG are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Sinopec, Chengdu Hongjin Chemical Co., Ltd., Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co., Ltd., Jinhong Gas Co., Ltd., Qingdao Sains Gas Technology Co., Ltd., Qingdao Ruiming Blue Sky Energy Co., Ltd., PetroChina Company Limited, Air Liquide, Praxair Inc., NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Oxair, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Yingde Gas Group Co., Ltd., Linde Group, Messer Group, Core Industrial Gases, Supagas, JAG Seabell Co., Ltd., and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Messer SE & Co. KGaA, Unterbichler Gase GmbH, Pro Gases UK Ltd., Auchan Retail International S.A., Bouygues S.A., ENGIE S.A., Électricité de France S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Air Liquide S.A., BOC Ltd., Messer Group GmbH, ALTEX S.A., Climeworks AG, Linde plc, Carbon Clean Solutions Ltd. and SOL S.p.A. are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Petroceltic International plc, Heidelberg Materials AG, PKN Orlen S.A., Saint-Gobain Romania S.A., OMV Petrom S.A., PKN Orlen S.A., SOL SpA Group, Synthos Green Energy S.A., Energa S.A. and ČEZ Group a. s. are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Linde plc, Biomas Soluções Ambientais Ltda., MIGTRA Ltda., Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., Messer Gases del Perú S.A., WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG, and Air Liquide S.A are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Data-driven platforms are transforming real-time monitoring, and streamlined reporting, supporting sustainability goals in the decarbonization efforts.

• Example: Baker Hughes CarbonEdge (September 2024) assigns digital platforms to enhance carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) operations.

• These innovative support advanced analytics and predictive capabilities support measurement, monitoring, and verification (MMV) of CO₂, ensuring compliance and facilitating carbon credit generation.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Launching new CO₂ solutions and advanced gas technologies to strengthen market position

• Enhancing distribution networks and storage infrastructure to support regional market growth

• Focusing on carbon-capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies to meet sustainability goals

• Leveraging advanced gas recovery systems to improve operational efficiency and reduce emissions

