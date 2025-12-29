Neakasa to Debut a New Smart Wet Food Feeder and Showcase Pet Care Innovations at CES 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, a global brand specializing in smart home and pet care appliances, will return to CES 2026 to showcase its latest innovations designed to simplify everyday routines for pet families and modern households. Visitors can find Neakasa at Booth #52046 in Las Vegas from January 6 to 9.

CES First Debut: Neakasa Riko Smart Wet Food Feeder

At CES 2026, Neakasa will unveil Riko, its newest smart feeding solution and the world’s first smart wet food feeder that prepares fresh meals automatically. It introduces a new approach to automated feeding by grinding freeze-dried food and rehydrating it at mealtime.

Unlike traditional feeding solutions, Riko prepares fresh meals at mealtime and supports up to 10 days of autonomous feeding for one adult cat. This longer unattended feeding period offers greater flexibility for pet owners while supporting moisture-rich diets important for feline urinary health. Feeding schedules, portions, and hydration ratios can be managed via the Neakasa App. Riko is scheduled to launch on Kickstarter in 2026.

Comprehensive Product Lineup on Display

In addition to Riko, Neakasa will present a wide range of its smart pet and home care products, including:

- Neakasa M1 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box, the brand’s best-selling solution known for its open-top design and automated cleaning.

- Neakasa Magic 1 Vacuum Steamer, recognized with an IFA Innovation Award 2025, combines vacuum suction and steam for fast fabric refresh.

- Neakasa Pet Grooming Series (S1, P1, P2), designed to provide low-noise, mess-free, and comfortable at-home grooming.

- UVC Sterilizer Light for Pet Fountain, designed to help maintain fresh drinking water for up to seven days, reducing the need for frequent water changes, and is scheduled to reach consumers soon.

Live Demos and Interactive Experiences

Throughout CES 2026, Neakasa’s booth will feature live demonstrations of the Magic 1 Vacuum Steamer, allowing visitors to experience its wrinkle-removal performance firsthand. Attendees will also have opportunities to participate in on-site raffles and product experiences.

The booth will again feature DanDan, Neakasa’s mascot character inspired by the company’s office cat, offering photo opportunities and Neakasa-themed gifts during scheduled activities.

Visit Neakasa at CES 2026

By bringing together smart feeding, cleaning, and grooming solutions, Neakasa aims to show how thoughtful design and technology can simplify daily life for pet families.

📍 CES 2026 | January 6–9

📍 Las Vegas, NV

📍 Neakasa Booth #52046

For more information, visit www.neakasa.com.



About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot," was established in 2017 as an innovator in smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and enhance daily life by offering top-tier smart cleaning solutions.

Its portfolio features two primary product lines: Neakasa Home and Neakasa Pets. With a focus on both pet care and home cleaning, Neakasa is committed to providing every household with a smarter, more efficient living experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.

