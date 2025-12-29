Wytrwal Industries Presents at the Family Office Super Summit

Wytrwal Industries

Founder and CEO provides a 2026 Investment Outlook

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wytrwal Industries Holding Company , LLC (“Wytrwal”), a leading international consulting firm and government contractor focused on finance, economics, and analytics in the global emerging markets is pleased to announce that its Founder and CEO participated on a 2026 Investment Outlook discussion panel at one of the world’s largest family office conferences.“It was a great privilege to present our thoughts and ideas on the opportunities we expect to be available for investors to capitalize on in 2026. Our primary ideas are focused on the following eight themes: Frontier Kinetics - from Ukraine, to Venezuela, and then over to the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, part of the Philippines; critical minerals and hydrocarbons; air and rail transportation ventures; media, entertainment and technology; long quantum – short AI; the future mega-cities of Asia and Africa; and volatility in China,” commented Edmund L. Luzine, Jr., the Founder and CEO of Wytrwal Industries.“As investors re-balance their portfolios before the end of a solid year, they are seeking unique, unconventional value investments in order to capitalize on global events, and many of those opportunities exist in the global emerging markets, natural resources, and national security sectors. It was an honor to discuss new investment themes to a sophisticated audience of investors at the Family Office Super Summit here in South Florida for a second year”, he added.About the Family Office Club The largest association in the family office wealth management industry. Since 2007, the Family Office Club has been working with family offices by helping them create family offices, identify deal flow from live conferences, and connect with quality investment firms and independent sponsors.Contact Information:About Wytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLCWytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLC is a Female & Hispanic, and small, service-disabled veteran owned business (“SDVOB”) that provides professional consulting and advisory services focused on finance, economics, and analytics with a special emphasis on technologies, energy, natural resources, and commodities in the global emerging markets – including critical defense metals. It provides advanced economic and financial analysis and solutions for private and public sector clients – including the Department of Defense and other agencies. The company also serves as a sub-advisor to the Ticonderoga Strategic Fund, L.P., a hybrid venture capital and private equity fund focused on defense, aerospace, and technology firms. The Wytrwal name has roots in New York’s Mohawk Valley that date back to the late 1800s with interests in commodities, coal, oil, real estate, consumer goods, textiles, banking, and defense.

Legal Disclaimer:

