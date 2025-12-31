Free Global AI Business Summit to Help Entrepreneurs Use AI for Marketing and Sales Launches January 7

Speakers and trainers will share practical strategies during the Free Global AI Business Summit, a live virtual event focused on applying AI in real business scenarios.

Three-day virtual event offers step-by-step training in AI-powered business growth, automation, and lead generation

HONOLULU , HI, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business owners, entrepreneurs, and organizational leaders are invited to attend the Free Global AI Business Summit, a live, three-day virtual event taking place January 7–9, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST.The online summit will focus on simple, practical ways to use artificial intelligence in everyday business operations, including marketing, sales, content creation, automation, and team support. The sessions are designed for professionals with little to no technical background and will provide attendees with clear, step-by-step frameworks they can apply immediately.Topics include using AI to generate and nurture leads, create consistent marketing content, support sales conversations, improve customer engagement, and streamline internal workflows. The event is structured to help participants understand not only what AI can do, but how to implement it responsibly and effectively inside their businesses.The Global AI Business Summit follows previous online training events that have reached more than 40,000 attendees worldwide, reflecting growing interest in accessible AI education for small and mid-sized businesses.Registration for the January summit is free and open now. Attendees can reserve their spot and access future summit dates through the official registration page: https://go.aiforbusiness.com/revven-summit-register?_go=nkhxvp Those unable to attend the January 7–9 sessions are encouraged to register as well, as additional summit dates will be announced on the same page following the event.About Grow wit AI Grow wit AI helps business owners scale smarter with customized AI solutions and business strategies. The company focuses on making AI practical, accessible, and aligned with real business goals across marketing, operations, and growth. Visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/growwitai

