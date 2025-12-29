Tide Craft Boats Becomes OEM Partner with Suzuki Marine

Tide Craft Boats announces OEM partnership with Suzuki Marine, expanding premium power options across its lineup.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Craft Boats is proud to announce it has officially become an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) partner with Suzuki Marine , further strengthening Tide Craft’s commitment to delivering premium, reliable, and performance-driven custom tenders.This OEM partnership allows Tide Craft Boats to offer Suzuki Marine outboard engines as a factory-integrated option across its growing lineup, providing customers with a trusted global power brand known for durability, efficiency, and smooth operation. The collaboration ensures seamless engine integration, optimized rigging, and factory-supported configurations well suited to Tide Craft hulls.“Becoming an OEM partner with Suzuki Marine is a significant milestone for our brand,” said Amanda Larson, CEO of Tide Craft Boats. “Suzuki’s reputation for reliability, fuel efficiency, and engineering excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to build high-quality, luxury-driven boats without unnecessary markup. This partnership gives our customers even more confidence in the complete package we deliver.”Suzuki Marine outboards are globally respected for their advanced technology, corrosion resistance, and low maintenance requirements—making them an ideal choice for tenders, yacht support vessels, and recreational boats operating in both saltwater and freshwater environments.As an OEM partner, Tide Craft Boats now offers:Factory-approved Suzuki Marine engine pairingsIntegrated rigging and controlsOptimized performance matching per modelThis announcement builds on Tide Craft Boats’ continued growth as a direct-to-consumer boat builder, known for combining modern design, premium components, and transparent pricing.The addition of Suzuki Marine as an OEM partner reinforces Tide Craft Boats’ expanding network of trusted suppliers and underscores its long-term vision of becoming a leading name in the premium tender and small-craft market.For more information about Tide Craft Boats and available Suzuki-powered models, visit www.tidecraftboats.com or contact info@tidecraftboats.com

