MERACH Launches T31B1 Treadmill with 18% Auto Incline to Bring Structured Climb Training Home

Powered by a 3.5 HP brushless motor and 18-level auto incline, the foldable T31B1 supports up to 14 km/h and features app connectivity for workout tracking.

The T31B1 was designed to make climb-focused training feel achievable at home—structured modes, real incline range, and a footprint that fits everyday spaces.” — MERACH Product Team

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MERACH, a leader in intelligent home fitness solutions, today announced the launch of the Merach T31B1 Treadmill with 18% Auto Incline. Built for people who want structured treadmill training that fits into everyday home life, the T31B1 combines an 18-level automatic incline system with a foldable hydraulic design and smart workout tracking.

As home fitness matures, many customers are looking beyond “basic cardio” toward repeatable training that feels purposeful—especially when weather, time, or safety make outdoor running inconsistent. The T31B1 is designed to make incline-based training more accessible at home, while keeping the equipment footprint practical for shared spaces.

From Flat Runs to Climb Workouts with 18% Auto Incline

The defining capability of the T31B1 is its 18% automatic incline with 18 levels of adjustment, enabling users to recreate varied terrain and build climbing sessions without leaving home. To help users structure sessions, the treadmill includes three dedicated training modes:

- Steady-State Climb

- Power Hiking

- Hill Sprints

By combining incline control with mode-based structure, MERACH aims to support training variety—whether the goal is endurance, calorie burn, or strength-oriented hiking workouts.

Brushless Power, Home-Friendly Training

At the core of the T31B1 is a 3.5 HP brushless motor supporting speeds up to 8.7 mph (14 km/h). The motor is designed for smooth speed transitions across sessions, helping users move from warm-up walking to faster running efforts within a single workout.

For home environments, the running deck features a multi-layer shock-absorbing structure intended to reduce joint impact and make training feel more comfortable over time. The running area measures 46 cm × 120 cm, and the treadmill supports users up to 159 kg.

Foldable Design for Everyday Spaces

Recognizing that many customers train in living rooms, bedrooms, or shared apartments, the T31B1 uses a foldable hydraulic design and includes transport wheels to simplify storage and repositioning between workouts. The goal is to reduce the friction that often prevents home equipment from being used consistently—when set-up and put-away feel too inconvenient.

Clear Metrics and Smart Tracking

During sessions, an integrated LCD display shows core training metrics including time, speed, distance, and calories. The T31B1 also supports smart app connectivity for workout tracking, giving users a way to monitor consistency over time and keep training simple and repeatable.

Availability

The Merach T31B1 Treadmill with 18% Auto Incline is now available.

