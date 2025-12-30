Otowahr Unveils 3.5 mm Planar Magnetic MEMS Speaker for Next-Gen TWS Earbuds

Otowahr TrueSound©️ MEMS Speaker Sets a New Benchmark in Clarity, Speed, and Hi-Fi Performance with an Ultra-Compact 3.5 mm Driver

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Otowahr , a technology leader in MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) speaker innovation, today introduced a breakthrough planar magnetic micro speaker for next-generation True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones. With a diameter of just 3.5 mm, the new Otowahr TrueSound©️ electromagnetic MEMS driver delivers full-range acoustic performance previously considered impossible at this scale.Built on the same core principles as traditional dynamic driver (DD), the new MEMS driver features a flat diaphragm actuated by a uniform magnetic field, producing highly linear movement and remarkably low distortion. Unlike conventional planar drivers—which typically require large surface areas or elevated power—the Otowahr MEMS architecture delivers planar-like accuracy without additional power amplifier, enabling uncompromised Hi-Fi performance in compact, battery-constrained devices.“This product represents a major leap in miniature audio,” said George Tang, CEO of Otowahr. “For years, the industry has assumed that true planar magnetic performance simply couldn’t fit inside earbud dimensions. Our team has proven otherwise. We’re bringing Hi-Fi sound quality—real clarity, real speed, real detail—into form factors that were never possible before.”Tang emphasized that the breakthrough is not just in miniaturization but in performance consistency. “Consumers increasingly expect flagship sound from TWS earbuds,” he added. “With TrueSound©️, manufacturers finally have a solution that delivers premium acoustics without sacrificing battery life, design freedom, or cost efficiency.”Key Advantages of Otowahr’s Planar Magnetic MEMS Speaker Technology• High Accuracy & Detail: Planar-magnetic behavior yields exceptionally accurate, low-distortion sound reproduction, preserving micro-details and subtle musical textures.• Wide Frequency Response: A broader and more balanced frequency range than conventional miniature cone drivers, supporting truly full-spectrum sound.• Ultra-Low Distortion: High linearity ensures clean, stable audio that remains faithful to the original recording.• Speed & Responsiveness: MEMS-level precision and ultra-fast transient response deliver enhanced clarity and articulation—ideal for modern, high-resolution audio.Otowahr is honored to participate in Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) at CES 2026 to demonstrate the TrueSound©️ experience through its newly launched MEMS micro speaker. “Otowahr's innovative tiny MEMS technology is poised to revolutionize Hi-Fi sound in speakers, as showcased at CES 2026.” said Betty Hsu, Executive Vice President of TTA.Experience Otowahr TrueSound©️ TechnologyHear the future of MEMS audio at Venetian Expo Booth #62201.About OtowahrOtowahr is a fast-growing MEMS technology company enabling customers to bring revolutionary audio products to market. The company’s value proposition centers on radical miniaturization paired with uncompromised sound quality.Learn more at www.otowahr.com About TTA (Taiwan Tech Arena)TTA is Taiwan’s flagship startup ecosystem building program launched by National Science and Technology Council in 2018. Our vision is to build a vibrant international startup ecosystem in Taiwan. We foster entrepreneurship and innovation by serving as the platform connecting technology, talent, market, and capital.Learn more at https://www.taiwanarena.tech/

Otowahr Introduction: from Silicon Valley to Hsinchu Science Park in Taiwan

