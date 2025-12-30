MERACH Announces 'New Year, New Lifestyle' Campaign to Support Sustainable Home Fitness Habits in 2026

Merach Home Collections Rowing At Home

From Dec 30, 2025–Jan 15, 2026, MERACH offers selected discounts, bundle savings, clearance benefits, and double reward points on home fitness equipment.

We want the new year to feel achievable—simple routines at home that people can actually stick with, long after January.” — MERACH Team

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MERACH today announced its “New Year, New Lifestyle” campaign, running from December 30, 2025 to January 15, 2026 on the brand’s direct-to-consumer website. The campaign is designed to help customers translate new-year motivation into realistic, sustainable home fitness habits—without relying on extreme promises or short-term routines.

As many people set goals for the year ahead, the challenge often isn’t starting—it’s staying consistent when schedules fill up again. MERACH’s approach is to make training feel easier to repeat: equipment that fits into everyday spaces, quieter workouts that can coexist with family life, and app-supported guidance that helps users build momentum week by week.

Small Wins, Real Routines

New year plans are often made in big statements, but most long-term progress is built through small, repeatable sessions: a short ride before work, a steady row after dinner, or a light walk when the weather turns. MERACH’s product portfolio—covering treadmills, rowing machines, exercise bikes, and more—is built to support that “doable” cadence at home.

Across categories, MERACH focuses on balancing training feel and practical design, so that workouts can blend into a normal day rather than compete with it. Through the MERACH app, users can access guided sessions, training plans, and performance tracking designed to reduce decision fatigue and help people keep going after the initial burst of motivation fades.

“New Year, New Lifestyle” Campaign Overview (Dec 30, 2025–Jan 15, 2026)

During the campaign period, customers can access select benefits across the MERACH website, including:

- Up to 35% Off Selected Items: Discounts on selected best-selling fitness equipment, including treadmills, rowing machines, and exercise bikes.

- Extra Savings When Buying Two Items (Sitewide): Receive an additional 10% off when purchasing any two products, supporting a more well-rounded home training setup.

- Additional Discounts on Clearance: Clearance items receive an extra 15% off on top of existing sale pricing, while stocks last.

- Double Reward Points (2× Points): Members earn double points on purchases during the campaign, redeemable for future discounts and member perks.

Details, availability, and full terms will be published on the official campaign landing page.

A Practical Start to 2026

MERACH’s “New Year, New Lifestyle” campaign reflects a broader belief: home fitness works best when it feels calm, accessible, and repeatable. From higher-effort workouts to low-impact daily movement, the goal is to make it easier for customers to choose consistency—at a pace that suits their real life.

Customers can explore participating products, campaign benefits, and detailed terms between December 30, 2025 and January 15, 2026 on the official campaign page

