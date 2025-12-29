Milokssy Resto Appointed President of Telenovisa43, Launches Global Media Arm

Milokssy Resto, President of Telenovisa43 Media & Television, leading the launch of Telenovisa International from the Dominican Republic. Dominican Republic dreams of becoming Caribbean Hollywood

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milokssy Resto Appointed President of Telenovisa43 Media & Television, Launches Telenovisa International to Elevate Dominican and Latin American MediaTelenovisa43 Media & Television announced today the appointment of Milokssy Resto as President, signaling a decisive move toward international content creation and global distribution. Resto will also lead Telenovisa International, a newly launched division focused on producing premium, streaming-ready Latin content for U.S. and global audiences.Resto’s mission is clear. Build Netflix - and Hulu-quality programming in the Dominican Republic at sustainable, radically lower production costs, without sacrificing storytelling, talent, or cultural depth.This strategy is already proven.The Dominican Republic has demonstrated its ability to generate massive audiences through digital-first media. One of the most compelling examples is Santiago Matías, creator and host of Alofoke Radio Show, a record-breaking YouTube platform that consistently draws millions of viewers globally. Alofoke’s success transformed Dominican digital media, commanding international attention, driving cultural conversations, and proving that Dominican-produced content can dominate algorithms, headlines, and viewership at scale.“Alofoke didn’t wait for permission from traditional networks or streamers,” said Milokssy Resto. “He built audience first, culture first, and the numbers followed. That success proves what many executives still underestimate, the Dominican Republic is not a niche market. It is a content engine.”Resto sees Alofoke’s rise as a blueprint, not an outlier.“There are dozens of untapped formats waiting to be developed here, scripted, unscripted, documentary, reality, and talk formats that can travel globally. The talent exists. The audience exists. What’s been missing is a structured pipeline that meets international production and distribution standards. That’s what Telenovisa International is building.”Under Resto’s leadership, Telenovisa International will focus on:- Streaming-ready scripted and unscripted series with global appeal- High-impact docu-series rooted in Caribbean and Latin American culture- Digital-to-streaming format incubation inspired by proven platforms- Strategic co-productions with U.S. and international partners seeking cost-efficient premium content- Developing Dominican creators into exportable global talentResto’s approach directly addresses what streaming executives care about most, reliable delivery, audience-proven concepts, controlled budgets, and culturally authentic storytelling that travels.“The next wave of global hits won’t come only from Los Angeles,” Resto added. “They will come from places where culture is loud, real, and underpriced. The Dominican Republic is one of those places. Alofoke proved the audience. We’re building the infrastructure.”With Telenovisa43’s established regional reach and the launch of Telenovisa International, the network positions itself as a serious partner for streamers, distributors, and media companies looking to expand their Latin and international slates.About Telenovisa43 Media & TelevisionTelenovisa43 Media & Television is a regional broadcast network serving all of the Dominican Republic. With the launch of Telenovisa International, the company expands into global content production and international distribution.About Milokssy RestoMilokssy Resto is a media executive and entrepreneur with experience spanning U.S. and international markets. As President of Telenovisa43 Media & Television and head of Telenovisa International, she leads global strategy focused on premium content, scalable production models, and international partnerships.

