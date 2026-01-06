NEO Global Marketplace Disrupts $50B EOR Industry with Local Provider Network Across 150+ Countries

NEO Global

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEO Global Pty Ltd today announced the launch of its global employment marketplace, a platform that connects businesses with local Employer of Record (EOR) and payroll providers across 150+ countries. Unlike traditional platforms such as Deel and Remote that directly employ workers at premium rates, NEO enables businesses to work directly with vetted local providers at local market rates and no FX markups, delivering cost savings of 50-70%.The global EOR market, valued at over $50 billion, has been dominated by platform-first companies that act as intermediaries, employing workers on behalf of clients while charging substantial platform fees—typically $500-600 per employee per month—plus hidden foreign exchange markups of 3-5% that push that cost well above $1000 per employee per month.NEO's marketplace model disrupts this approach by eliminating the middleman markup while maintaining centralized management through a unified NEO platform."Companies expanding globally face a choice: pay premium rates to platforms like Deel, or navigate the complexity of finding and managing multiple local providers on their own," said Martin Konrad, CEO and Founder of NEO. "NEO solves this by combining the best of both worlds—access to specialized local providers at local rates, with the convenience of centralized management through our platform."HOW NEO WORKSBusinesses using NEO can:- Get matched with 2-3 vetted local EOR providers based on their specific needs- Compare transparent quotes and service offerings- Select the provider that best fits their requirements- Manage all providers across all countries from NEO's centralized dashboardNEO's marketplace currently features over 500 verified providers across 150+ countries, each vetted for compliance, licensing, and service quality. Providers range from established regional players to specialized local firms with deep expertise in their markets.MARKET OPPORTUNITYThe shift to remote and distributed work has accelerated demand for international employment solutions. However, traditional EOR platforms' one-size-fits-all pricing has created an opening for more cost-effective alternatives, particularly in emerging markets where local provider rates are substantially lower than global platform pricing."In Brazil, for example, local EOR providers charge $150-300 per employee per month compared to global platforms that charge $599+ as a base fee," Konrad explained. "But platform pricing often doesn't include the full picture—many add 3-4% foreign exchange markups on local currency conversions, pushing the all-in monthly cost above $1,000 per employee. When you're hiring 10, 20, or 50 people, you're looking at $120,000+ annually per employee versus $20,000-40,000 with local providers. But until now, there was no easy way to discover, compare, and manage these local providers"NO VENDOR LOCK-INUnlike traditional platforms where switching providers requires re-onboarding all employees, NEO's marketplace model gives businesses flexibility to choose different providers for different countries or change providers without disrupting their entire global workforce infrastructure.FOUNDED ON EXPERIENCEKonrad previously founded Worksuite, a contractor management platform serving Fortune 500 clients including Disney and Microsoft, which was acquired by H.I.G. Capital in 2023. NEO represents his second venture in the global workforce space, applying lessons learned from building enterprise-scale employment solutions.AVAILABILITYNEO's marketplace is now live at https://joinneo.com , with businesses able to browse provider profiles, request quotes, and connect with partners. The platform is free to start, with a $49 per employee per month platform fee applied at scale for centralized management tools and provider coordination. NEO takes no markup on provider services or foreign exchange conversions.For more information about NEO or to explore local employment providers, visit https://joinneo.com or contact pr@joinneo.com

