OurBus Launches Car-Free Ski Service From New York City to Catskills and Poconos Resorts

New routes connect New York City directly to Windham, Hunter, Belleayre, and Camelback, with round-trip fares priced at $69, before fees.

New Yorkers don’t want to deal with traffic or parking, but they still want a quick escape to the mountains. These routes make it easy to focus on the experience, not the logistics.” — Axel Hellman, co-founder of OurBus

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OurBus, the intercity transportation platform connecting more than 300 destinations nationwide, announced today the launch of seasonal, car-free winter service to four major ski destinations, offering travelers a convenient and affordable way to reach the slopes without driving this season.

The new winter routes connect New York City directly to Windham Mountain, Hunter Mountain, Belleayre Mountain, and Camelback Mountain, providing a simple, one-seat trip from the city to the slopes during peak ski weekends, with $69 round-trip fares before fees.

Service to Camelback Mountain operates daily, while routes to Windham, Hunter, and Belleayre operate on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

All routes are operated using premium motorcoach buses, with ample luggage space for skis and snowboards, allowing travelers to bring their gear with ease. Together with OurBus’ thoughtful amenities — including free wi-fi and water, live GPS tracking, charging ports, onboard restrooms, and 24/7 rider support — travelers can relax and enjoy a smoother, more comfortable ride to the mountains.

Three of the destinations — Windham, Hunter, and Belleayre — are offered through a sales partnership with Urban Sherpa, an established ski travel operator specializing in group transportation to Catskills resorts. The partnership expands access to popular mountains while providing travelers with more predictable and coordinated winter travel options.

"A lot of New Yorkers don’t want to deal with traffic or parking when heading out of the city for the weekend, but they still want a quick escape to the mountains," said Axel Hellman, co-founder of OurBus. "With a snowier winter expected, these routes make it easier to get to the slopes without a car and focus on the experience, not the logistics."

The seasonal ski service is designed for day trips and weekend travel, with schedules timed to maximize time on the slopes. Travelers board in Manhattan and arrive directly at the resort, making winter mountain trips simpler and more accessible.

The winter ski routes are now available for booking at ourbus.com and through the OurBus app.

Founded in 2016, OurBus partners with local and family-run bus operators to connect more than 300 destinations nationwide, using technology and traveler feedback to make intercity travel smarter, more comfortable, and more sustainable. By combining innovation with community roots, OurBus makes bus travel not just an option — but a preferred choice for travelers across America.

