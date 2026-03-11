Metal America Launches Free Concrete Calculator for Building Dealers and Contractors

New platform lets metal building dealers quote concrete slabs instantly and connect customers with vetted local contractors in all 50 states.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metal America, the national steel building supplier operating in all 50 states, recently launched a free concrete calculator platform built for metal building dealers, general contractors, and anyone who sells buildings and needs to include a concrete slab in the package. The tool is live now at metalamericaconcrete.com.The free concrete calculator solves a problem that costs building dealers time and money on every sale. A customer orders a metal building, and the dealer then has to find a separate concrete contractor for the slab, get a quote, wait days or weeks for a callback, and hope the pricing is accurate. With Metal America, dealers enter the project dimensions and slab type into the concrete slab cost estimator and get a price range back in under 60 seconds. They can hand that estimate to their customer on the same call."Every metal building needs a foundation, and we watched our dealers lose deals because the concrete side of the project was too slow and too confusing," said Colin Knuston, CEO of Metal America. "A dealer should be able to quote a building and a slab in the same conversation. That is what this tool does. It turns concrete from a bottleneck into a selling point."The Problem for Building DealersMetal building dealers across the country face the same friction on every project. They sell carports, garages, barns, workshops, warehouses, barndominiums, and commercial structures. Nearly all of those buildings require a concrete slab, pad, or foundation before installation can begin. The dealer either tells the customer to find their own concrete contractor, which risks losing the customer entirely, or the dealer tries to coordinate the concrete themselves, which means calling local contractors, waiting for site visits, and juggling two separate trades on one project timeline.According to the Portland Cement Association, over 400 million cubic yards of ready-mix concrete are produced in the United States each year. Despite that volume, there is no standardized pricing tool that lets a building dealer generate a concrete estimate on the spot. Dealers have been quoting concrete the same way for decades, calling around and hoping someone picks up the phone.How Metal America Concrete Works for DealersThe platform runs in three steps. First, the dealer or their customer enters project dimensions, location by zip code, and the intended building use. The calculator returns estimated cost ranges based on regional labor rates, material costs, slab thickness, reinforcement type, and footer specifications. Metal America uses monolithic slab construction with #3 rebar spaced 18 inches on center as the standard spec, with 16-inch-wide by 8-inch-thick footers designed to satisfy local depth requirements. The tool adjusts pricing for regional variables including frost line depth, soil conditions, and local permit requirements.Second, once the customer is ready to move forward, the platform matches them with a licensed, vetted concrete contractor in their area. Metal America has spent countless hours building this contractor network through its national metal building operation, verifying credentials, insurance, and workmanship quality on every contractor in the system.Third, the contractor handles the pour, and the building dealer keeps their customer in one pipeline from quote to completed foundation. The dealer closes the full project instead of losing the customer to a fragmented process.Open to Concrete Contractors NationwideMetal America Concrete is accepting applications from concrete contractors who want to earn more money with less effort spent finding customers. Contractors in the network receive pre-qualified leads from property owners and building dealers who have already priced their project, confirmed their budget, and are ready to hire. Every completed project earns the contractor a direct payment, and contractors who consistently deliver quality work earn ongoing commissions through repeat referrals from the platform. There is no cost to apply and no monthly fee. Contractors who meet Metal America's standards for licensing, insurance, and workmanship quality can apply at metalamericaconcrete.com/partner-with-us.Nationwide Coverage with Zip-Code-Level AccuracyThe platform covers all 48 states (excluding AL and HI) and adjusts estimates at the zip code level. Frost line depth, which determines how deep footers must be poured, ranges from 12 inches in southern states to 48 inches or more across the northern US. Clay-heavy soils in Texas and the Midwest require deeper sub-base preparation than sandy soils in coastal regions. Permit processing times range from same-day approvals in rural counties to 4 to 6 weeks in major metro jurisdictions. Metal America Concrete factors all of these variables into every estimate, so dealers and customers get numbers they can trust without guessing.About Metal AmericaMetal America is a national metal building supplier headquartered in Austin, TX, serving customers across all 48 continental states excluding Hawaii and Alaska. Metal America Concrete is the company's expansion into concrete services, giving building dealers, contractors, and property owners a free calculator, instant cost estimates, and direct access to a vetted contractor network for residential and commercial concrete projects. The platform is free and available now at metalamericaconcrete.com.

