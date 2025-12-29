Beard Papa’s Celebrates National Cream Puff Day on January 2, 2026 with $5 App Reward and New Loyalty Program

Beard Papa's Cream Puff Day Celebration is Friday, January 2nd, 2026

Fans Can Start the New Year with Fresh Cream Puffs and a Faster Way to Earn Rewards

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beard Papa’s, the international bakery famous for its freshly baked Japanese cream puffs, is celebrating National Cream Puff Day on Friday, January 2, 2026, with a special app-based reward and the launch of its newly enhanced loyalty program.

To mark the occasion, guests who sign up for a new Beard Papa’s loyalty account on Friday, January 2 - all day - will receive a $5 coupon toward any purchase, available exclusively through the Beard Papa’s mobile app.

National Cream Puff Day highlights what makes Beard Papa’s unique: light, airy shells baked fresh throughout the day and filled to order with rich, creamy custards. From the classic Original Vanilla to seasonal and specialty flavors, every cream puff is crafted for freshness and quality — never pre-filled, never mass-produced. This is why Beard Papa’s claims its “The World’s Best Cream Puff”.

In addition to the one-day reward, Beard Papa’s is introducing its new and improved Papa Loyalty Program, designed to help fans earn rewards faster than ever before. “The new year felt like the perfect time to introduce a better loyalty experience,” said Mark Nathan, Marketing Director at Beard Papa’s. “National Cream Puff Day allows us to celebrate our fans with something extra — a fresh cream puff and a faster path to earning rewards.”

How to Get the $5 Reward on National Cream Puff Day

Guests can unlock the $5 coupon by following these steps on Friday, January 2, 2026:

• Download the Beard Papa’s App

• Sign up for a NEW Papa Loyalty account

• Attach a form of payment to the account

• Exit and restart the app to receive a $5 credit toward your next purchase

The updated Papa Loyalty Program allows members to earn puffs faster, making every visit more rewarding.

Beard Papa’s locations nationwide will be celebrating National Cream Puff Day with freshly made cream puffs available all day. Guests are encouraged to visit their local store or learn more at beardpapas.com/national-cream-puff-day.

Whether you’re discovering Beard Papa’s for the first time or continuing a favorite tradition, National Cream Puff Day is the perfect way to start 2026 on a sweet note.

About Beard Papa’s

Founded in Osaka, Japan, Beard Papa’s is an international bakery specializing in freshly baked Japanese cream puffs. Each puff is baked fresh and filled to order with premium custard and cream fillings. With 600+ locations worldwide, Beard Papa’s is known for its commitment to freshness, craftsmanship, and unforgettable flavor.

