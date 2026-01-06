Ultimate Screenwriter Launches Course Offering Guaranteed Producer Access to Bypass Hollywood Gatekeepers

Ultimate Screenwriter graduates submit their screenplays directly to an active Hollywood producer with a guaranteed read of first 10 pages of their script.

The information in this curriculum will help you better write scripts that are in top five and 10% of all submissions” — Ron Osborn

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultimate Screenwriter has announced the launch of a new screenwriting course designed to bridge the gap between education and professional employment in the film industry. The $249 online course features a curriculum led by industry veteran Ron Osborn and includes a guaranteed review of the graduate's script by an active Hollywood producer.

While numerous film schools exist across the United States, few address the critical post-graduation question of how to navigate the industry after a script is written. Ultimate Screenwriter aims to solve this by bypassing traditional entry-level "gatekeepers" and placing scripts directly into the hands of decision-makers.

Addressing the Industry Bottleneck

Current industry statistics illustrate a daunting landscape for new writers. Approximately 50,000 scripts are submitted to studios annually, with roughly 9,000 coming from established Writers Guild of America (WGA) members. From this pool, only around 200 movies are produced each year.

The traditional submission process relies on coverage readers—often interns or apprentices—who review scripts and assign grades of "Pass," "Consideration," or "Recommend". However, even a "Recommend" grade from a reader does not guarantee production, as these staff members lack the authority to green light projects.

The "Producer Read" Solution

The Ultimate Screenwriter course seeks to revolutionize this dynamic by offering graduates a guaranteed read of the first 10 pages of their screenplay by a producer specializing in their specific genre.

"Unlike traditional coverage reader screenplay submissions, the producer has the power to green light a project," the company stated.

The focus on the first 10 pages—roughly equivalent to ten minutes of screen time—is strategic. Industry professionals can typically assess the quality and potential of a script within this opening segment. If the material resonates, the reviewing producer possesses the connections and authority to move the project forward, unlike standard coverage readers.

Course Structure and Success Rates

The program is structured into four distinct steps:

• Education: Students complete 12 on-demand video lectures presented by Ron Osborn, an 8-time Emmy-nominated writer and member of the WGA, DGA, and PGA.

• Creation: Using the 80/20 rule, students apply 80% of their effort to crafting the first 10 pages to create an opening designed to hook the reader immediately, with the remaining 20% spent on the remaining 80 or so pages of their screenplay.

• Review: The program recommends optional feedback from its network of industry professionals to polish the work prior to submission.

• Submission: The script is submitted directly to a producer with green light capabilities.

According to Ultimate Screenwriter, this approach has resulted in 19% of graduates having their first screenplay green-lit.

ABOUT ULTIMATE SCREENWRITER

The Ultimate Screenwriter Course, founded in 2025 is an online school for screenwriters. The curriculum is designed to take 240 hours over a 12-week period. 15 hours are via on-demand video lectures created and presented by Ron Osborn (WGA, DGA, PGA. Creative for Mork & Mindy, Moonlighting, The West Wing, Duckman, Meet Joe Black).

The rest of the course consists of 30 hours of reading assignments, 60 hours of movie viewing hours, 15 hours of homework and 120 hours for working on your own screenplay. Tuition is $249 for lifetime access.

Upon completion of the course, Ultimate Screenwriter will place your completed script in the hands of an active Hollywood producer who specializes in your genre and guarantees they will read a minimum of the first ten pages of your script. They also agree to provide notes on what they thought about your script and recommendations for improvement.

While obviously there is no guarantee your script will get made into a movie, it is an opportunity for success unmatched by any screenwriting school--in fact, a number of graduates have had their feature films made through Ultimate Screenwriter's approach.

The school also offers, for a slight upcharge, professional industry mentoring from working screenwriters and producers to provide feedback and advice on improving your script before you submit it. Graduates are strongly urged to use this service as most scriptwriters who are successful rewrite their scripts an average of four times before submitting them.

