Metal America Announces Metal Garages as Key Property Investment

Metal America reports metal garages significantly increase property values as homeowners recognize long-term investment benefits of steel structures.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metal America, the fastest-growing construction company in the United States, announces new findings showing metal garages significantly increase property values across residential and commercial markets. Operating in 42 states nationwide, the company reports growing customer demand for metal garages as property owners recognize the long-term investment benefits of durable steel structures that can add between $12,750 and $33,200 to home values, according to industry research.Metal America has experienced substantial growth since its founding, expanding from a regional metal building provider to a nationwide leader in garages, shops, concrete services, barndominiums, carports, RV covers, and commercial buildings. The company's comprehensive approach to customer service and quality construction has positioned metal garages as one of the most requested products in their portfolio."We're seeing unprecedented demand for metal garages as property owners recognize their long-term value," said Colin Knutson, Founder of Metal America. "Customers tell us they chose metal garages not just for immediate storage needs, but because they understand these structures add measurable value to their properties while providing decades of reliable service. The data supports their decision-making, with homeowners typically recouping 75% to 85% of their investment when selling their homes."STRONG MARKET DEMANDAccording to a 2019 survey by the National Association of Home Builders, 85% of homebuyers value garage storage as a must-have feature. Properties with garages consistently sell for approximately 12% more than comparable homes without garage structures. In cities like Chicago, garages can add up to a 38% premium to the sale price of a home, demonstrating significant regional variation in garage value.DURABILITY AND LONGEVITYMetal garages from Metal America offer exceptional durability with lifespans exceeding 40 years, significantly outlasting traditional wood-frame construction. Steel garage buildings resist weather damage, pest infestation, and structural deterioration that commonly affect conventional garages. The low-maintenance nature of metal building garages means property owners spend less on repairs and upkeep over the structure's lifetime, contributing to positive return on investment that industry data confirms ranges from 64% to 81% for garage additions.CUSTOMIZATION AND VALUEMetal America offers extensive customization for metal garages, with sizes ranging from single-car designs to large multi-bay commercial applications. Property owners can specify dimensions, door configurations, window placements, and structural features to match their specific needs. Steel garage structures accommodate various purposes including automotive workshops, hobby spaces, equipment storage, and home-based business operations. Customers can add insulation packages for climate-controlled environments and choose from multiple door styles including walk-in doors, roll-up doors, and overhead garage doors.Energy-efficient metal building garage designs can lower heating and cooling costs when climate control is desired. Insurance providers often recognize the fire-resistant and weather-resistant properties of steel garage buildings, potentially reducing insurance premiums for property owners. Remodeling Magazine's 2023 Cost vs. Value Report found that even upgrading an existing garage door can yield a 103% return on investment.WHY METAL GARAGES?Property owners choose metal garages for numerous practical benefits. These structures protect vehicles and equipment from weather damage, extending the useful life of cars, trucks, recreational vehicles, and valuable tools. Metal garages add functional square footage that serves as workshops, storage facilities, or hobby spaces. The security provided by enclosed steel garage buildings protects belongings from theft and vandalism while increasing overall property security.For property owners exploring options, Metal America's complete guide to metal garages provides comprehensive information about design choices, installation processes, and customization possibilities. Metal garages offer versatility for both residential and commercial applications. Quick installation timelines mean property owners begin enjoying benefits within weeks rather than months required for traditional construction. Metal America also offers professional concrete services to provide complete foundation solutions for garage installations.INDUSTRY CONTEXTCurrent real estate market trends show property buyers increasingly value functional outdoor structures. A 2021 National Association of Home Builders study revealed that 42% of recent and prospective home buyers prefer a two-car garage over any other parking facility. The shift toward durable, low-maintenance building solutions reflects homeowner preferences for long-term value over short-term cost savings.Regional considerations including severe weather exposure, temperature extremes, and space requirements drive demand for steel garage solutions that withstand local climate challenges. In neighborhoods where garages are standard features, properties without garages can experience reduced values, making garage additions a strategic investment for maintaining competitive property valuations."Our customers consistently report that their metal garage investment exceeded expectations," said Knutson. "They appreciate the quality construction, the functional space, and knowing their garage will serve their property for decades. We've built our reputation on delivering structures that perform reliably in all 42 states we serve, regardless of local weather conditions."Metal America continues expanding its metal garage offerings with new customization options and enhanced design features. The company invests in customer service improvements and technology integration to streamline the ordering and installation process.For more information about Metal America and their metal garages, visit www.metalbuildingsnorthamerica.com ABOUT METAL AMERICAMetal America, founded by Colin Knutson, is the fastest-growing construction company in the United States, operating across 42 states from headquarters in Austin, Texas. The company specializes in metal building solutions including garages, shops, concrete services, barndominiums, carports, RV covers, and commercial buildings. Metal America's mission centers on providing quality metal structures with exceptional customer service, helping property owners protect their investments and enhance their properties.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.