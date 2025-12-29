New Year New You Conference Returns to Atlanta to Help Attendees Start 2026 With a Real Plan

New Year New You Group RENEW Book

Registration is open for Atlanta’s New Year New You Conference, featuring Taurea Avant, Brian Johnson, Ash Cash, and more.

This isn’t just motivation. We’re giving people real tools to upgrade their mindset, money, and moves—so they start the year with momentum.” — Taurea Vision Avant

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Year New You Conference Returns to Atlanta on January 25 at the Atlanta Marriott Northeast/Emory Area9th Annual Conference by Book Profits Club | 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM ETRegistration is now open at www.newyearnewyouconference.com Book Profits Club announces the New Year New You Conference, a high-energy, strategy-focused experience taking place Saturday, January 25, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM ET at the Atlanta Marriott Northeast/Emory Area. Built for entrepreneurs, authors, speakers, and professionals who want real momentum, the event delivers practical tools—not just motivation—to help attendees upgrade their mindset, money, and moves for the new year.The 9th Annual New Year New You Conference features 10 powerful speakers, giveaways throughout the event, and real conversations about growth, discipline, purpose, and building income—plus networking with people who are serious about results.Featured Speakers (with session titles)Taurea Avant (Cofounder) — Platforms to Profits: How to Use Visibility to Build a 6–7 Figure YearTaurea Avant is a speaker, author, and entrepreneur helping leaders grow their income and impact through platforms like stages, media, and strategic visibility.Brian Johnson (Cofounder) — The Power Move: Turning Your Message Into MomentumBrian Johnson is a speaker and entrepreneur focused on helping leaders sharpen their message, strengthen their delivery, and execute with confidence.Ash Cash (Cofounder) — Money, Mindset, and Moves: Building Wealth With IntentionAsh Cash is a financial educator, speaker, and author who teaches practical wealth-building strategies and the mindset required to sustain them.Ashley AnnAshley Ann is a gifted business builder and entrepreneur known for simplifying social media strategy. With offices in Little Rock, Arkansas and Dallas, Texas, she helps clients excel in lead generation, lead magnets, funnels, return paths, and sales. To date, she has helped over 11,000 people monetize their platforms and supported more than 174 clients in reaching seven figures.Coach Munn — From Identity to Income: Creating External Currency Through Internal AlignmentCoach Munn is a self-mastery strategist and wellness coach who helps people align who they are with what they want through mindset work, breathwork, movement, and intentional discipline.Mo Nelson — The Beauty in the StruggleMo Nelson is a transformational speaker and emotional intelligence coach who helps people overcome self-sabotage. After serving a 15-year prison sentence, he rebuilt his life through accountability, discipline, and emotional mastery.Arthur Bernier Jr. (Big Poppa Code) — From Labor to Leverage: Building Income in the Age of AIArthur Bernier Jr. is a software engineer, AI strategist, and educator helping individuals and businesses use AI, automation, and modern systems to create leverage and new income streams.Wanda Pearson — Forgiveness Is a Gift: Freedom to Succeed in the New YearWanda Pearson is the founder of WD Pearson Associates LLC, an author, speaker, and host of the Ready Set Collaborate podcast. She blends 36+ years in sales with faith-based coaching and purpose-driven leadership.Judge Teri Thompson — The New Year Framework: Goals, Habits, and the Psychology of ChangeJudge Teri Thompson is a legal leader, speaker, and author committed to empowering individuals and families through education, mindset, and practical tools for growth.Eva Bryant, LMHC, NCCEva Bryant is a licensed mental health therapist, speaker, and entrepreneur based in South Florida. She is the Founder and CEO of Therapy With a Purpose and helps people navigate life transitions, break unhealthy patterns, and build emotionally sustainable lives. She also mentors rising clinicians as a Qualified Supervisor and created Diva in Session to normalize therapy and promote healing in underserved communities.Special Announcement: New Book ReleaseBook Profits Club will also be debuting a new collaboration book at the event titled R.E.N.E.W.: Release, Evolve, Navigate, Elevate, Win—a powerful collection of entrepreneurs sharing how to transform your life, business, and relationships through real strategy, growth, and execution.Giveaways + ExperienceAttendees will have opportunities to register to win prizes, participate in meaningful networking, and walk away with clear next steps for the year ahead. Seats are limited.Event DetailsEvent: New Year New You Conference — 9th Annual Conference by Book Profits ClubDate: Saturday, January 25, 2026Time: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM ETLocation: Atlanta Marriott Northeast/Emory Area (Atlanta, GA)Registration: www.newyearnewyouconference.com Media AccessMedia outlets are invited to attend and request interviews with the founders and featured speakers.Media Requests: info@bookprofitsmedia.comRegistration: www.newyearnewyouconference.com

