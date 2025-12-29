FilmArtPlanet.ai Names ALMA as First Feature in Planned Multi-Film Development Slate

ALMA, the simulation ALMA, the organic ALMA, the robotic

FilmArtPlanet.ai, headed by Sundance Veteran and MIT grad, teases “ALMA” as First Feature in a planned Slate of Projects, using AI and human writers and actors.

There is an enormous amount of undiscovered talent working outside Hollywood. AI doesn’t replace artists—it can give voice to the ones the system never let in.” — Rafal Zielinski, filmmaker

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FilmArtPlanet.ai Names ALMA as First Feature in Planned Multi-Film Development SlateFilmArtPlanet.ai has announced ALMA as the first feature project to enter development under its newly launched studio initiative.FilmArtPlanet.ai was founded by independent filmmaker Rafal Zielinski , whose career spans more than 25 feature films, including award-winning work premiered at major international festivals. The initiative is structured around the development and production of a slate of original feature films, with long-term plans to produce up to 24 projects across multiple genres.A Narrative-Driven Approach to AI-Assisted Filmmaking:ALMA is a psychological science-fiction drama told across three interconnected timelines. The film explores themes of consciousness, memory, grief, and identity, examining how human experience is shaped—and reshaped—by technology and perception.According to Zielinski, the project emerged following his attendance at several AI-focused film festivals, where he observed rapid advances in visual tools but comparatively limited emphasis on narrative development.> “The technology is moving very fast,” Zielinski said. “What felt missing in much of what I saw was sustained attention to writing, character, and emotional structure. ALMA was conceived as a response to that gap.”Screenplay and Narrative Structure:The screenplay for ALMA is structured as a three-part science-fiction narrative spanning multiple eras. The story begins in 2052 with a grieving couple immersed in a simulated reconstruction of their daughter’s life, gradually revealing that the characters themselves are manufactured beings whose emotional experiences were designed as part of a larger experiment. The second section shifts to 2103, depicting a society in which “Organics”—engineered humans created to repopulate Earth after environmental collapse—begin to demonstrate independent consciousness and creativity, leading to social unrest. The final section moves to a distant future in which an android civilization oversees a restored Earth, inheriting fragmented memories of earlier human and Organic lives. The narrative ultimately loops back to a mid-20th-century setting, suggesting that consciousness, memory, and identity persist across simulations, timelines, and forms, and that emotional experience—not objective reality—is the constant thread connecting them.Development Process:The screenplay for ALMA was developed through an extended writing process involving multiple revisions. Zielinski collaborated with a veteran playwright and screenwriter whose background spans theatre, film, and long-form narrative work. Personal experience, including themes of parenthood and generational relationships, informed the script’s development.Rather than prioritizing visual experimentation during early development, the creative team focused on structure, dialogue, and thematic clarity before determining production methodology.Scalable Production Model:ALMA is being developed as a scalable project, allowing its production approach to adapt to available resources. Depending on final financing, the film may be produced using a combination of live-action performances, virtual production techniques, and AI-assisted visual environments.Early promotional materials for the project intentionally avoid finalized casting or representational imagery. Instead, abstract teaser visuals are being used to reflect the film’s thematic concerns while preserving flexibility for future casting decisions.Part of a Broader Studio Slate:ALMA is the first project announced within Film Art Planet AI’s broader slate, which includes works spanning science fiction, drama, musical, and speculative storytelling. Many of the projects are based on original screenplays and theatrical works developed over multiple years.The company is currently conducting a Regulation CF fundraising campaign supporting both the development of ALMA and the larger slate initiative.> “This is an experiment in structure as much as in form,” Zielinski said. “The goal is to explore whether a portfolio-based approach can support independent storytelling more sustainably.”Additional information about ALMA and FilmArtPlanet.ai is available through the company’s official channels, or on the Funding Portal: WeFunder.com

