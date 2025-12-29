New York Comedy Film Festival Launches Inaugural Event with Acclaimed Opening and Closing Night Films

New York Comedy Film Festival NYCFF OPENING NIGHT NYC PREMIERE "You Had To Be There: Godspell How The Toronto Godspell Ignited The Comedy Revolution..." NYCFF 2026 CLOSING NIGHT FILM "Sentimental Value"

NYC Premiere “You Had to Be There: How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution…” and Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value” to Open and Close Festival

It feels especially fitting that this new festival would launch with a story about a group of young performers whose collaboration ignited a comedy revolution that continues to this day.” — Director Nick Davis

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Comedy Film Festival (NYCFF), a new festival bringing together filmmakers, comedians and fans to celebrate comedy as an art form and cultural force, has announced an acclaimed lineup to open and close its inaugural event, taking place February 15-22.The festival will open with the New York City premiere of “You Had to Be There: How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution…,” a celebratory documentary directed by Nick Davis and executive produced by Judd Apatow. The festival will close with “Sentimental Value,” Joachim Trier’s acclaimed darkly comedic drama about family, creativity, and emotional inheritance. Festival passes and Opening and Closing Night tickets are now on sale at www.comedyfilmfestivals.com/tickets “New York has always been a capital of comedy, so we are thrilled to bring the first-ever film festival dedicated to the genre to the city,” said Norm Laviolette, CEO of NYCFF. “Our opening and closing films perfectly reflect the spirit of the festival, and they are just the beginning of an incredible slate of films that will be announced in the weeks ahead. Comedic films deserve their own spotlight and we’re building an event that puts them at center stage.”“You Had to Be There: How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution…,” is a joyful and inventive documentary directed by Nick Davis and executive produced by Judd Apatow. The film explores how a 1972 Toronto production of Godspell unexpectedly launched a generation of performers who went on to shape modern comedy through SCTV, Saturday Night Live, and beyond.The documentary features Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Gilda Radner, Victor Garber, Andrea Martin, Dave Thomas, and musical director Paul Shaffer, with original interviews with all the surviving cast members as well as reflections from Mike Myers, Dan Aykroyd, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and others, capturing a singular creative moment whose influence continues to resonate.“I am so thrilled — as is Jane Mendelsohn, my co-writer and partner in our production company, Series of Dreams — that our film will be having its New York City premiere at the inaugural New York Comedy Film Festival,” said director Nick Davis. “It feels especially fitting that this new festival would launch with a story about a group of young performers whose collaboration ignited a comedy revolution that continues to this day.”“Sentimental Value,” is an intimate and darkly comedic drama directed by Joachim Trier. The film follows a celebrated actress forced to confront unresolved tensions when her estranged, once-renowned filmmaker father reenters her life. Starring Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, and Elle Fanning, the film examines creativity, family, and emotional inheritance, and has received eight Golden Globe Award nominations.Audiences can be a part of the inaugural New York Comedy Film Festival by purchasing festival passes and tickets at: www.comedyfilmfestivals.com /ticketsABOUT THE NEW YORK COMEDY FILM FESTIVALThe New York Comedy Film Festival (NYCFF) is a film festival entirely dedicated to celebrating comedy in film, spotlighting the full spectrum of humor — from features and documentaries to shorts and episodic storytelling. The inaugural 2026 edition will showcase more than 70 films from established and emerging filmmakers, honoring comedy as both an art form and a cultural force. Screenings and events will take place across New York City, bringing filmmakers and audiences together for a week of films, conversations, and special events. To learn more, please visit www.comedyfilmfestivals.com

NYCFF 2026 Teaser Reel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.