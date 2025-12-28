God of Food Leung Man-to Endorses Hai Wei Tian · Broga: Mountain Spring Cuisine Wins Two Awards

Hai Wei Tian's signature Borneo Grouper Fish Head wins the Intangible Cultural Heritage Food Signature Star Dish Award, presented in person by God of Food Leung Man-to. (Pictured from left to right: Dr. Dillon, Hong Kong's God of Food Leung Man-to, Jimmy Hai Wei Tian receives two Intangible Cultural Heritage Food Awards (Famous Cuisine Award & Signature Star Dish Award), presented in person by God of Food Leung Man-to. (Pictured left to right: Dr. Dillon, Leung Man-to, Jimmy Sha) God of Food Leung Man-to tastes Hai Wei Tian's signature Borneo Grouper Fish Head. Featured dishes: Ginger Scallion Cuttlefish, Salted Egg Crab, Clay Pot Braised Pork Knuckle, Village Chicken—all 'Top Ten Must-tries by God of Food,' cooked with mountain s God of Food Leung Man-to savors the feast, singing high praises for Ginger-Scallion Stir-Fried Grouper Maw and Swim Bladder. Also on the table: Claypot Seafood Porridge, Thai Tom Yum Coconut Prawns, Bitter Melon Omelet, Mani Omelet—all cooked with mountai God of Food's Check-in Spot! Surrounded by coconut trees and green mountains, savor delicious food while enjoying the view—it’s like a fairyland on earth

Hai Wei Tian in Broga uses mountain spring water for Borneo Grouper. It wins two awards from God of Food Leung Man-to, showing its great cooking.

Hai Wei Tian’s mountain spring cuisine perfectly highlights local ingredients—its Borneo Grouper Fish Head is a standout of Broga’s culinary scene.” — Leung Man-to (God of Food)

BROGA , NEGERI SEMBILA, MALAYSIA, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- God of Food Arrives! Hai Wei Tian · Broga Mountain Spring Cuisine Hidden Gem

【Borneo Grouper Fish Head】Wins Signature Star Dish Award, Honored by God of Food's Personal Appraisal

Nestled halfway up Broga Hill, Hai Wei Tian Restaurant boasts lush mountain views and a soothing ambiance. Recently, during the "God of Food Arrives" food exploration event hosted by the Malaysia Food and Restaurants Association (FRA), the restaurant captivated Hong Kong's God of Food, Leung Man-to, with its unique mountain spring water cooking method. After sampling all the dishes, Leung Man-to not only praised the restaurant as "a therapeutic haven where you can savor delicious food while enjoying mountain scenery" but also presented it with two prestigious awards: the Famous Gourmet Award for the restaurant itself, and the Signature Star Dish Award for its flagship dish, 【Borneo Grouper Fish Head】. The dual accolades are a testament to the restaurant's outstanding culinary prowess.

Mountain Spring Water Infuses Dishes with Natural Flavors

Hai Wei Tian is situated close to the Stone Datuk Temple, surrounded by coconut groves. Every seat in the restaurant offers an unobstructed view of Broga Hill's verdant landscape. The restaurant uses exclusively sourced Broga mountain spring water in all its cooking processes—from steaming fish and simmering congee to stir-frying seasonal vegetables. The restaurant owner stated, "The unique mineral content and hardness of mountain spring water can maximize the natural flavors of ingredients, especially seafood and poultry, which taste much sweeter and fresher when cooked with spring water." Many tourists who hike Broga Hill say that stopping at Hai Wei Tian halfway down the mountain for a bowl of seafood porridge is the perfect way to warm their stomachs and relieve fatigue. "The porridge is smooth and creamy, each spoonful is comforting and nourishing. Paired with the stunning mountain views outside the window, it's incredibly relaxing."



Signature Fish Head Becomes a Sensation, Praised by God of Food for Its "Freshness and Lack of Fishy Taste"

At the award ceremony, Leung Man-to specially recommended the award-winning 【Borneo Grouper Fish Head】. This dish uses fresh grouper, steamed with mountain spring water, and what sets it apart is the precise control of steaming time, ensuring the fish meat remains tender and juicy. After tasting it, Leung Man-to commented frankly, "This fish head dish from Hai Wei Tian strikes a perfect balance between the natural sweetness of the fish and the seasoning. It fully brings out the fish's inherent umami flavor, making it truly worthy of being the signature dish."

God of Food's Top 10 Recommended Dishes

Beyond the signature fish head, the restaurant's other dishes are equally impressive, with the following ten selected as "God of Food's Top 10 Recommended Dishes" by Leung Man-to:

1. Borneo Grouper Fish Head (Signature Star Dish): Steamed with mountain spring water, tender and flavorful with zero fishy taste

2. Ginger and Scallion Stir-Fried Grouper Fish Maw and Swim Bladder: Chewy texture with aromatic ginger and scallion flavors infused into every bite

3. Salted Egg Prawns: Pre-shelled prawns coated in salted egg sauce, deep-fried to a crispy exterior with a succulent interior

4. Thai Tom Yum Coconut Prawns: Made with fresh coconut meat and juice from the restaurant's own coconut grove, tangy and spicy with rich coconut aroma

5. Clay Pot Seafood Porridge: Smooth and creamy, with seafood umami fully integrated into every grain of rice

6. Ginger and Scallion Stir-Fried Cuttlefish: Tender and chewy, with ginger and scallion perfectly neutralizing any fishy taste

7. Village Chicken: Slow-cooked to retain tight, firm meat texture, bursting with natural chicken sweetness

8. Clay Pot Braised Pork Trotters: Soft and tender, falling off the bone easily, with rich braised flavor that is not greasy

9. Bitter Gourd Omelette: Silky and smooth, with a well-balanced blend of mild bitterness and egg aroma

10. Mani Omelet (Sayur Manis): A common ingredient in Malaysian cuisine, perfect for pairing with dry noodles or noodle soups, boasting a fresh and subtly sweet taste

Mountain-View Dining Becomes a Must-Visit Hot Spot

Leung Man-to commented, "These ten dishes demonstrate meticulous attention to both ingredients and seasoning. Coupled with the breathtaking mountain views outside the window, it's an unmissable therapeutic dining experience." Hai Wei Tian has now become a highly popular check-in spot near Broga Hill. Many netizens have shared their "mountain view + gourmet food" experiences on social media, saying, "We specifically planned a day trip to Broga Hill just for this meal." The Malaysia Food and Restaurants Association (FRA) also took this opportunity to call attention to the fact that 2026 is Malaysia's Tourism Year. Hidden gems like Hai Wei Tian, which offer a perfect blend of scenic beauty and culinary delights, are excellent ambassadors for the "Jom Makan Visit Malaysia 2026" campaign. Tourists from around the world are invited to visit Broga Hill—first to savor the mountain spring cuisine at Hai Wei Tian, then to admire the lush mountain scenery, and to experience the unique charm of Malaysian food and the healing power of nature all in one place.

Restaurant：HAI WEI TIAN RESTAURANT @ BROGA

Address：Lot 4128, Jalan Tanah Pinggir, Broga, 71750 Lenggeng, Negeri Sembilan

Contact：011-1152 8488

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.