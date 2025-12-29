Inter-Insurance Agency President Tim Derham Reaffirms Support for Legal Education at St. John’s University School of Law

Donald A. Derham ’56 Memorial Scholarship Continues to Support Law Students with Financial Need

JERICHO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tim Derham, President of Inter-Insurance Agency , recently highlighted the firm’s continued commitment to legal education through the Donald A. Derham ’56 Memorial Scholarship at St. John’s University School of Law.The endowed scholarship, established in 2018 in memory of Donald A. Derham, a 1956 graduate of St. John’s Law, provides annual financial assistance to law students with demonstrated need. The fund was created by Tim Derham and his son, Donald A. Derham Jr., a 1997 graduate of St. John’s University School of Law, and reflects a multi-generational dedication to education and professional responsibility.“We are indebted to the St. John’s University Law School family, and we would like to give back in this statement today of gratitude, thanksgiving, giving back, and change,” Derham said.St. John’s Law Dean Michael A. Simons noted the ongoing importance of scholarship support, stating, “It should be obvious that law school is a lot more expensive now than it was in 1956, more than it was in 1997. The key to keeping the opportunity that education provides available is those who have giving back to pull along the next generation, and that’s scholarships.”The scholarship remains an active endowed fund and continues to support students pursuing their Juris Doctor degree at St. John’s Law. As an endowed award, the scholarship is designed to provide long-term, sustainable assistance to future law students.Inter-Insurance Agency has a long history of engagement with the legal and insurance communities, emphasizing education, ethical standards, and long-term risk management. The continued support of the Donald A. Derham ’56 Memorial Scholarship aligns with the firm’s broader commitment to professional development and community investment.About Inter-Insurance AgencyInter-Insurance Agency is an independent insurance brokerage based in New York, providing comprehensive risk management and insurance solutions to businesses and individuals. The firm serves a diverse client base and emphasizes professionalism, education, and long-term relationships.

