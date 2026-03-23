American Caldwell Launches University Insights, a Comprehensive Analytics Platform Benchmarking 1,000 Universities

University Insights

New platform gives higher education leaders instant access to key digital performance metrics, from search demand to competitor ad spend

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Caldwell, a leading higher education market research firm, today announced the launch of University Insights, a comprehensive analytics platform built specifically for university marketers and administrators. The platform provides digital intelligence on up to 1,000 universities worldwide and is now available at https://www.americancaldwell.com/insights

University Insights gives institutional leaders the ability to benchmark their performance against peer institutions and competitors across more than a dozen key metrics, instantly and without the time and cost burden of a custom research engagement:

A. News Mentions: The number of times the university has been cited across newspapers, journals, broadcasts, and newswires in the past 12 months, a strong proxy for institutional reputation.

B. Public Interest: Monthly search volume for the university on major search engines, measured both domestically and internationally to reflect global awareness and reach.

C. Website Traffic: The approximate number of visits to the main university website, the central hub that all other digital activity should drive toward.

D. Paid Search Ads: Estimated monthly Google Ads spend, revealing how prominently a university positions itself when prospective students are actively searching.

E. Web References: The number of unique external links pointing to the university website, one of the most reliable indicators of online authority and organic search performance.

F. Online Footprint: The volume of publicly accessible information about the university across the web, reducing reliance on paid channels for discoverability.

G. Engagement Rates: Estimated interaction rates across social pages relative to follower count, a more meaningful measure of audience connection than follower numbers alone.

H. Video Views: Combined view count on the official university YouTube channel, reflecting the institution's reach through the world's second largest search engine.

The breadth and specificity of these metrics addresses a long-standing gap for higher education marketing teams, who have traditionally lacked a centralized, reliable tool for understanding how their institution compares in the digital landscape. With University Insights, administrators can now see not only how their own institution performs, but how competitors are investing in paid search, which peer institutions are generating the strongest social engagement, and where opportunities to grow digital visibility exist.

"University marketing and enrollment leaders are competing in an increasingly complex digital environment," said N. Alexander Kader, Managing Partner of American Caldwell. "University Insights was built to give them a clear, immediate picture of where they stand and where the opportunities are, so they can allocate resources with confidence and act on real data rather than intuition."

The platform offers tiered access. Institutions can search for their university and preview their digital visibility profile at no cost. A full access plan unlocks side-by-side comparison of up to three universities, deeper analysis of competitor website traffic trends, and identification of standout performance categories.

University Insights is the latest addition to American Caldwell's growing portfolio of higher education research and intelligence services, which includes its TRUST market research framework and PEOPLE marketing campaigns. The firm serves colleges and universities from its offices at 1455 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite 400, Washington, D.C.

To explore your university's digital profile or request full access, visit americancaldwell.com/insights.



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