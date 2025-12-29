Project Max and the Global Muslim-Jewish Youth Unity Project Announce Partnership to Combat Hate Through Sports

The two organizations will work together to unite Muslim and Jewish youth through sports clinics and team building exercises conducted by professional athletes.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Max and the Global Muslim-Jewish Youth Unity Project (GMJYUP) announced a partnership dedicated to uniting Muslim and Jewish youth through the power of sports. At a time when antisemitism is skyrocketing at an alarming rate, and antagonistic forces are trying to drive a wedge between Muslim and Jewish communities, the two organizations have committed to combating intolerance and believe sports builds bridges among people and is the perfect vehicle to spread the values of inclusion and diversity.Whether it be a field, court, or pitch, sports have the unique ability to bring together people of different faiths, backgrounds, and beliefs. Children get involved in sports at a young age. Unfortunately, children are also being exposed to the toxic, divisive, and hateful rhetoric of social media at those same ages. By leveraging the unifying power of sports, with the influence and fame of professional athletes, Project Max and GMJYUP hope to reverse the trend of hate and division that have seeped into our children’s lives.Eric Rubin, President of Project Max said, “The mission of Project Max is to maximize the fight against racism, antisemitism, and intolerance through sports. For several years, we have been conducting interfaith sports clinics for children to teach them the values of respect, teamwork, and inclusivity. Upon learning about the mission of GMJYUP, I immediately saw tremendous synergy. GMJYUP and Project Max both believe that through mentorship, education, community, and sports, we can cultivate a generation that rejects hate and unites to champion compassion and shared humanity.”Founder of the GMJYUP, Mansoor Hussain Laghari stated, “Our movement stands on two unbreakable pillars: Community and Recreation. Community is where we confront hatred face to face—by bringing Muslim and Jewish youth together to build trust, tell the truth, and stand united against antisemitism and discrimination. Recreation is where hate collapses. Through storytelling, film, art, music—and especially sports—we replace division with discipline, fear with teamwork, and prejudice with respect. When young people play together, create together, and compete together, hate loses its power. This is not coexistence for optics. This is resistance through human connection. We are not waiting for tolerance—we are building it, training it, and living it every day.”The Athletic Ambassadors of Project Max fully support the partnership. Kansas City Chiefs’ Hall of Famer, all-time leading scorer, and a Founding Ambassador of Project Max, Nick Lowery said, “Powerful change comes through intention, through uniting the deepest core values of connection, courage, creativity, dignity, and love. Project Max Athletes around the world, led by Eric Rubin, humbly and firmly take our GMJYUP brothers/sisters’ hands and its visionary leader Mansoor Hussain Laghari, to begin a divinely inspired and healthy competition of young Muslim and Jewish athletes to actively transcend racism, hate, and antisemitism by consistent example. We are honored to recognize all athletes in their lifelong pursuit of becoming championship human beings, who protect and galvanize the dignity of all human beings through sport.”Project Max Ambassador Josh Powell, two-time NBA Champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and EuroLeague champion with Olympiacos expressed his excitement for the partnership. “In moments like these, it's crucial to remember the power of unity and mutual understanding. There’s no place for hate or injustice in our world. Every individual deserves to be treated with equality, respect, and love—across all communities and walks of life. Through Project Max, and my own foundation, 21 Reasons to Give Foundation, we're committed to fostering positive change and creating spaces where everyone is valued. Only when we stand together, embracing our differences, can we truly make a difference.”Israeli Olympic, and former World and European Champion Judoka, Sagi Muki, wholeheartedly supports the partnership. “As an Olympic athlete, my journey taught me that the greatest victories don’t happen on the podium, but in moments where people choose respect over fear and connection over division. Sport gave me the opportunity to compete, to fail, to grow, and to believe in the power of shared values. Bringing Muslim and Jewish youth together through sport is deeply personal to me, it’s proof that when young people train, struggle, and succeed side by side, unity stops being an idea and becomes a lived experience.”As another sign of their commitment to work together to build bridges and combat hate, Project Max has announced that Mansoor Hussain Laghari has joined their Advisory Board. In addition, the Global Muslim-Jewish Youth Unity Project has added Eric Rubin to its Board of Directors.About Project MaxProject Max's mission is to maximize the fight against racism, antisemitism, and intolerance through sports. Fueled by an incredible lineup of pro athletes, from NBA, NFL, and MLB stars to professional soccer players, and to Olympic medalists, we're breaking barriers and using sports as a megaphone for inclusiveness. Together, we're not just playing games; we're building a global team that champions tolerance, fights hate and inspires people to stand up against racism, antisemitism, and all forms of intolerance. With every pass, kick, and shot, Project Max allows athletes to leverage their platform into a movement for a better world. We believe sports builds bridges among people and is the perfect vehicle to spread the values of inclusion and diversity.About the Global Muslim-Jewish Youth Unity ProjectThe GMJYUP empowers young people aged 16-26 to lead a movement of understanding, empathy, and shared purpose. We unite Muslim and Jewish youth through dialogue, education, recreation, creative collaboration, and community building, strengthening both personal identity and global belonging. By transforming division into connection, we nurture a generation that stands for peace, truth, and justice beyond religion, race, or borders.For Media Inquiries, please contact:Eric M. Rubin at ericr@maccabi.org or Mansoor Hussain Laghari at mansoor.laghari@muslimjewishunityproject.org.

