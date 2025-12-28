OLYMPIC ENDO BUILDS STRONGER REFERRAL RELATIONSHIPS WITH DENTISTS IN COLORADO SPRINGS

Olympic Endo

Practice emphasizes case-by-case collaboration and diagnostic support for general dentists

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olympic Endo, an endodontic specialty practice in Colorado Springs, is expanding its collaborative efforts with referring dentists by offering direct support in diagnosis, treatment planning, and communication throughout patient care.Led by Dr. Dijana Elmejdoubi, DDS, MS , Olympic Endo focuses on integrating with general dentistry teams to improve case clarity and streamline referrals. The practice supports referring offices through case consultations, diagnostic imaging review, and personalized treatment coordination.“Dentists want to feel confident when they refer a patient,” Dr. Elmejdoubi said. “We give them the clarity they need to move forward without second-guessing themselves.”Olympic Endo routinely assists with complex and unclear cases, including symptomatic and asymptomatic teeth, cracked teeth, and previously treated root canals . Dentists can refer for evaluation only or for both consultation and treatment. Specific preferences — such as post space, build-up placement, or access filling — are followed closely.When treatment findings differ from initial expectations, referring offices are contacted promptly to ensure plans stay aligned. Clear documentation and timely updates help avoid delays and keep restorative care on schedule.Olympic Endo reports that most referring offices prefer direct coordination on diagnostic cases before committing to treatment. In the last 12 months, over 70% of referrals included requests for collaborative review prior to intervention.The practice emphasizes responsive communication from referral to follow-up, helping general dentists stay informed and involved while patients receive specialized care.Fast Facts• 70% of referrals in the past year included requests for case consultation prior to treatment• Offers evaluation-only referrals, endodontic retreatment, and advanced root canal therapy• Serves general dentists and patients across Colorado Springs and the surrounding areasAbout Olympic EndoOlympic Endo is a specialty endodontic practice in Colorado Springs led by Dr. Dijana Elmejdoubi, DDS, MS. The practice focuses on advanced diagnostics, root canal therapy, and retreatment, with an emphasis on collaboration and continuity of care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.