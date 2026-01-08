Met-Ed Light Price to Compare - Historical Rates 2021-2026

Met-Ed's 8.9% rate hike and Arctic cold push bills over $200/month. UtilityRates.com urges customers to lock in fixed rates before June PJM increases.

Met-Ed Customers Brace for High Winter PTC BillsRatepayers from Bethlehem to Reading to York may despair when they open their Met-Ed power bills for December. Not only did the Met-ed electricity rate rise last month but winter weather drove temperatures down - a combination that sent electric bills soaring.Utilityrates.com warns that Met-Ed Price to Compare customers should expect significantly higher electric bills this month. On December 1, Met-Ed increased its default rate by 8.9%, pushing the average monthly supply charge from $95.22 to $103.72 for southeast Pennsylvania households. The rate hike combined with December temperatures running 8% colder than normal will likely drive up power bills considerably.The Energy Information Agency has revised its outlook to expect weather similar to the 2024-2025 winter, meaning January and February could bring wave after wave of Arctic cold.Adding to the challenge, Pennsylvania electricity rates have risen significantly for all homeowners. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) reports electric prices are at a 10-year high. Since January 2021, the Met-Ed Price to Compare (PTC) alone has doubled; going from 6.174 ¢ per kWh to today' s 12.96 ¢ per kWh. That's an increase of nearly 110%.As a result, UtilityRates.com is warning southeast PA consumers that their average monthly electric bills may cost them over $200 a month this winter.Key Takeaways1. Starting in December, an average home using 854 kWh per month will pay approximately $103.72 in monthly supply charges. That's about $8.50 more than in November.2. Met-Ed customers normally use more electricity during winter, so supply charges could increase further by $10 or more per month.3. Once Met-Ed distribution charges are added, the average monthly winter bill in southeast PA could exceed $200.What Met-Ed Customers Can DoUtilityRates.com encourages southeast PA customers to compare Pennsylvania electric suppliers and choose the lowest-priced fixed-rate plan available right now. For the best protection, Met-Ed customers should consider 12-month (or longer) plans that lock in a steady rate to avoid high those Price To Compare costs.It can also shield customers from high bills when new Price To Compare rates take effect on June 1, 2026. These new rates could add another 1.5% - 5% from the PJM Capacity Auction to the average monthly bill.Still, Met-Ed customers need to compare Met-Ed electricity rates soon or their next bill will be a mean one.Karl Trollinger, CEO of Electricity Ratings, says, "We understand that southeast PA electric customers are frustrated by another Met-Ed PTC rate hike. Even though Pennsylvania's energy market is dealing with new supply and demand pressures, the Price to Compare isn't their only option. Southeast PA customers still have the power to choose their electricity supplier, and we're here to help them find the best deals for their needs."UtilityRates.com also warns all Met-Ed customers that federal energy tax credit programs have expired. However, Pennsylvania electric customers can still find rebates and discounts to help with home energy upgrades through their local utility.About UtilityRates.comUtilityRates.com is a website operated by Electricity Ratings, LLC.Electricity Ratings, LLC operates a network of energy shopping websites serving 17 states and 56 utilities, providing our energy comparison and ratings service to over 80 million customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform which provides a reliable, unbiased source of valuable consumer insight. And we back that up by offering in-depth energy company service analysis, personalized recommendations, and practical advice. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare, and buy electricity and energy services from the best providers.

