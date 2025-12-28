A Christmas Gift for Every American: Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Alien Murderers, Drug Traffickers, and Gang Members Arrested

ICE’s commitment to protecting the homeland never takes a day off, not even on Christmas

WASHINGTON ­­– While Americans enjoyed Christmas celebrations, ICE continued arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens across the country including those convicted of homicide, drug trafficking, and robbery.

“While families across the country joined together for Christmas celebrations, ICE continued delivering the American people the greatest gift of all: getting criminals out of our neighborhoods and protecting our families,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “On Christmas Eve and Christmas, our ICE officers arrested gang members, murderers, drug traffickers, and violent thugs. We are thankful for our law enforcement who sacrifice time with their family and put their lives on the line to remove the worst of the worst.”

Arrests on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day include:

Samuel Juarez-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for criminal homicide, 3rd degree murder, and criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide in Washington County, Pennsylvania.

Miguel Gonzalez-Toledo, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for homicide and drug trafficking in Florida.

Mohamed Hassan Jeylani, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, convicted for possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle, 1st degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, 1st degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 4th degree criminal possession of stolen property, and 2nd degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, in Monroe County, New York.

Lionel Arevalo-Rubio, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and a member of MS-13, convicted for robbery in Los Angeles, California.

Juan David Vazquez-Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for death by auto or vessel in Cumberland County, New Jersey.

Marcos Archila-Aquino, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for aggravated assault with a weapon in Farmington, Utah.

Juan Zarzoza-Garza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Edinburg, Texas.

Yasir Emilio Lohai Ojok, a criminal illegal alien from Sudan, convicted for 2nd degree burglary in Ontario, California.

Leonardo Miliano, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and carrying a firearm without a license in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Jose Arena-Ojeda, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted for conspiracy to transport illegal aliens, and alien smuggling in Brackettville, Texas.

