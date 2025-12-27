My HealtheVet and Telehealth “make all the difference” for Veteran

Veteran receives help through Virtual Health Resource Center

Jim Smith, an Army Veteran and former tank unit commander, has seen plenty of change in his lifetime. He knows the value of resilience and embracing change. Today, technology is shaping his life for the better—through the power of telehealth services provided by VA.

For Veterans like Smith, telehealth is more than a convenience, it’s a new outlook on health care.

“We have been able to do everything on the phone and that makes perfect sense to me. VA has made it so easy, and that’s a worthwhile thing,” Smith said.

How telehealth is transforming VA care

At 81, Smith admits that mobility can be a challenge, despite feeling “as healthy as I can be.” Making regular trips to VA facilities isn’t an option anymore, which is why telehealth has been a “godsend” for him.

Smith uses VA Video Connect, VA’s secure videoconferencing app, to have virtual appointments with his providers to manage his diabetes. He can address his concerns, discuss his health, and review lab and test results, all from the comfort of home.

“For me, being able to sit in my chair and get help, instead of struggling to physically get to the appointment, makes all the difference,” he said.

When he doesn’t have appointments, Smith uses My HealtheVet on VA.gov to manage his medications, view his health records and balance his schedule.

Finding in-person help

Smith’s journey to embracing telehealth wasn’t completely seamless, but finding help from VA staff was. He relied on My HealtheVet but needed support transitioning to Login.gov or ID.me to access his account.

Smith arrived at the Lakeland VA Clinic, part of the VA Tampa Healthcare System, unable to sign in to the service he relied on so heavily. But he left more confident than ever in his ability to sign in on his own thanks to VA staff there.

“They made it so easy I couldn’t screw it up,” Smith laughed. “No fancy words—just simple, quick help. For somebody my age, that’s all I can ask for.”

Signing in to services like My HealtheVet and VA Video Connect are now second nature to Smith, who left the clinic that day grateful for the help he received and the respect he was shown.

Helping on the home front

Smith has not always just been on the receiving end of support; he also has experience supporting fellow Veterans. A self-proclaimed “Corvette nut” since 1962, he saw an opportunity to combine his love of the American muscle car with his desire to make a difference for Veterans across the country. That’s when he joined the Vettes to Vets, a nonprofit organization that brings car enthusiasts together to raise funds for and uplift Veterans who are hospitalized.

Vettes to Vets has helped collect hundreds of thousands of dollars, raise morale and deliver everything from blankets to socks to toiletries to Veterans. At the most recent Vettes to Vets event, over 500 Corvette owners participated and raised over $75,000.

For more information about telehealth services, visit VA Telehealth Services. It’s never too late to apply for VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.